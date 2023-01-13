ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart

The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium

New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Packers GM address future of LT David Bakhtiari

Will David Bakhtiari return to the Packers in 2023?. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst recently spoke with USA Today and delved into several topics, including the questions surrounding the future of the club’s franchise left tackle. “I would hope so,” Gutekunst told USA Today about Bakhtiari’s potential Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round...
SEATTLE, WA
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Seahawks, Geno Smith

Lions RB Jamaal Williams was fined $18,566 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his touchdown celebrations in Week 18 against the Packers, though they weren’t flagged. (Tom Pelissero) Packers. Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about the idea that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is considering...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season

Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

There's 1 Betting Favorite For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

There's one clear favorite when it comes to the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. Per the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is -125 to be the first name called come April 27. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is ...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win

The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy