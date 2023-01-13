Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Coldwater’s Old Mill Race Apartments getting tax credits for rehab project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The redevelopment and renovations of 48 units at the Old Mill Race Apartment complex at 517 West Chicago is among 17 projects in the State of Michigan that will be getting federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. Governor Gretchen...
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed 'Marshall Megasite.'
wtvbam.com
Marshall City Council approve land transfer for “Marshall Megasite”, residents express anger
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Much to the chagrin of a majority of residents who attended Tuesday night’s Marshall City Council meeting, the Council voted to approve a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre space along Interstates 94 and 69 for the proposed “Marshall Megasite.”
WWMT
Constantine Public Schools cancels school due to lack of bus drivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Constantine Public Schools in St. Joseph County announced they were closed on Tuesday, and classes were cancelled due to lack of bus drivers. Start of school year: Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year. “At the end of the day, it sounds...
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater DDA now accepting applications for Match on Main grant program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater businesses could get up to $25,000 in funding through the Michgan Economic Development Corporation. The City of Coldwater’s Downtown Development Authority has announced they are accepting applications for the spring round of the “Match on Main” grant program through February 12.
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
wtvbam.com
Identities of four victims of Fremont, Indiana fire released by ISP
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch record, at 5:02 a.m. a 911 call...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
WWMTCw
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser raises over $16,000 to help Fremont, Indiana fire victims
FREMONT, IND. (WTVB) – A GoFundMe page that was set up in the aftermath of a fire that killed four persons including three children on Saturday morning in Fremont, Indiana has raised over $16,000 so far. It was set up by family member Samantha Korlowicz with a goal of...
abc57.com
Cass County crash lands truck in a pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a single vehicle crash, that landed a pickup truck in a pond. Deputies were called out to Dutch Settlement on M-62 in Wayne Township around 8:06 a.m.Sunday morning for an accident. Authorities believe the driver of a pickup truck 81-year-old Joseph...
wtvbam.com
Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns after two years of cancellations on February 11
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After being cancelled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and major summertime storms, the 60th edition of the Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival is scheduled to be held on February 11 on Tip Up Island. As if dealing with the...
wtvbam.com
Quincy School Board names officers, accepts Darcy Roach’s retirement, moves meeting start time
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Community Schools Board of Education decided to keep Al McClellan as the Board President during their organizational meeting Monday night. Greg Richer was remain as the board Vice-President while Brian Preston will once again serve as Secretary. Tim Miller was named as the...
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
wtvbam.com
Bronson accepting applications for Community Development Fellowship position
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The City of Bronson has announced they are seeking applicants until March 5 for a 15-month Community Development Fellowship position. City Manager Brandon Mersman says whoever is selected will help expand organizational capacity and take on a variety of development projects in Bronson. The fellow...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
