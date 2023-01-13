ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Related
wtvbam.com

Coldwater DDA now accepting applications for Match on Main grant program

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater businesses could get up to $25,000 in funding through the Michgan Economic Development Corporation. The City of Coldwater’s Downtown Development Authority has announced they are accepting applications for the spring round of the “Match on Main” grant program through February 12.
COLDWATER, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX59

ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire

FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
FREMONT, IN
wtvbam.com

Identities of four victims of Fremont, Indiana fire released by ISP

FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch record, at 5:02 a.m. a 911 call...
FREMONT, IN
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
abc57.com

Cass County crash lands truck in a pond

CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a single vehicle crash, that landed a pickup truck in a pond. Deputies were called out to Dutch Settlement on M-62 in Wayne Township around 8:06 a.m.Sunday morning for an accident. Authorities believe the driver of a pickup truck 81-year-old Joseph...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson accepting applications for Community Development Fellowship position

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The City of Bronson has announced they are seeking applicants until March 5 for a 15-month Community Development Fellowship position. City Manager Brandon Mersman says whoever is selected will help expand organizational capacity and take on a variety of development projects in Bronson. The fellow...
