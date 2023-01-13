SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Moving can be a dangerous thing. Devon Huber with U-Haul offers some safety tips. “With moving, the most common injury we see is lower back injuries, just from overextending yourself, lifting with your back instead of your knees or slipping and falling, or anything like that. So take it slow. Use the tools that you can at your disposal—hand trucks, utility, dollies, anything like that to make it easier on your body,” said Devon Huber.

