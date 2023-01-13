Read full article on original website
Buckle Up Phones Down Sioux Falls makes continued push to end unsafe driving habits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buckle Up Phone Down Sioux Falls has been pushing it’s message in the city since last October, on trying to curb distracted driving and encourage seatbelt usage. It’s now looking to expand it’s scope by bringing in new partners. For...
Tips for moving safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Moving can be a dangerous thing. Devon Huber with U-Haul offers some safety tips. “With moving, the most common injury we see is lower back injuries, just from overextending yourself, lifting with your back instead of your knees or slipping and falling, or anything like that. So take it slow. Use the tools that you can at your disposal—hand trucks, utility, dollies, anything like that to make it easier on your body,” said Devon Huber.
Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
Operating for over 100 years, sale barn changes hands, remains family-owned
On the day Ken Wintersteen bought Menno Livestock, he got a call. The voice on the other end of the line told him he wouldn’t make it a year before he’d be forced to close or sell. That was 27 years ago. Born and raised near Olivet, South...
Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported windows were broken out in seven cars at a car dealership in central Sioux Falls Sunday. The incident occurred at a car lot in the 800 block of E. 10th St. The report was received Sunday afternoon, and authorities believe the vandalism took place sometime Saturday night into Sunday.
Year one update given on Sioux Falls 2026 Housing Action Plan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2026 Housing Action Plan was a large topic presented at the city’s informational meeting. The five-year action plan was the culmination of a 7-month process that involved meetings with local stakeholders, city and county officials, state and local elected officials, and non-profit developers in the Sioux Falls region.
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
Local car lot vandalized over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
Winter Storm Warning active for Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect in southern parts of the region later today. These will last until Thursday morning. We’re going to stay cloudy today as this winter storm rolls in. Snow will start to...
New charges against Phoumy; Presentation College closing; Grocery tax repeal bill filed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. A former child care worker, accused of having sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care in the fall of 2022, faces additional charges. Presentation...
Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
Sioux Falls Police asking for help locating missing teens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for two runaways and are asking for the public’s assistance. Gabriella Stock is a 13-year-old female, 5’3″, and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie. Tate Fredericks is an 11-year-old male, 5’8″, and was last seen wearing a black bugs bunny sweatshirt. The two are considered endangered due to their age. If located call 911 or 605-367-7000.
Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
Multiple advisories issued for KELO listening area ahead of another winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of winter precipitation enters the region Wednesday, advisories have been issued for a majority of the KELO listening area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas west and north of Sioux Falls. The National Weather Service has since upgraded...
20 Items That Goodwill Does Not Accept
Goodwill is a great place to drop off donations and help a few folks who could benefit. However, there are some items that Goodwill does not accept. Here's 20 of them:. 1. Personal Care Items: combs, hairbrushes, toothpaste, etc. 2. Appliances: washers/dryers or that 600 lb. beast of a TV...
Challenges affecting egg supply and prices
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Secretary of corrections Kellie Wasco told legislators last week that there are 90 openings here at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. That is a slight improvement over 100 openings for many months. The real question, though is how many positions have been eliminated to get to that number of 90.
As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
Falls Park nominated for 2023 USA Today’s best city parks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Falls Park in Sioux Falls is a nominee in USA Today’s 2023 Readers’ Choice competition for the nation’s ten best city parks. Voting is open until Feb. 6. The winning parks will be announced Feb. 17. See the nominees and...
