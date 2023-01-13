ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

therecordlive.com

Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations

The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur Police looking for man caught on video stealing tools

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole tools from Lowe's this week. Surveillance video captured the moment just after 6 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, when a man walked out of the Lowes's on Memorial Blvd with two laser levels had had not paid for according to Port Arthur Police.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Theft At Pilot Truck Stop

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
ORANGE, TX
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
