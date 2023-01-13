Read full article on original website
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
Beaumont woman says people experiencing homelessness have been going through her mailbox
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is raising awareness after a doorbell camera caught strangers rummaging though her mailbox. Linda Pete Gilmore said the incidents have been going on for weeks and even has video of it happening. Gilmore said the last time someone went through her mailbox was Monday.
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas nurses discuss rising violence against healthcare workers at Port Arthur City Council meeting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas nurses used Tuesday evening's Port Arthur City Council meeting to discuss the growing epidemic of violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are five times more likely to face violence at work than in any other profession, according to the Bureau...
KFDM-TV
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
therecordlive.com
Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations
The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
Filing period for Beaumont's 2023 municipal election now open
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont mayor and two council members have become the first to officially apply to run in the May municipal election. Beaumont city clerk, Tina Broussard, began accepting candidate applications on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The filing deadline for the May 6 election is 5 p.m....
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Police looking for man caught on video stealing tools
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole tools from Lowe's this week. Surveillance video captured the moment just after 6 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, when a man walked out of the Lowes's on Memorial Blvd with two laser levels had had not paid for according to Port Arthur Police.
Construction of Christ Central Camp in Beaumont running ahead of schedule, hoping to open July 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Progress is being made at the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont's new Christ Central Camp. In October 2022, ground was broken on the camp. Now, construction crews say they are ahead of schedule. "It's going really well. It's gone really fast, and it's been really awesome to...
Councilman Audwin Samuel seeking re-election for ward 3 seat on Beaumont City Council
BEAUMONT, Texas — The current holder of the Beaumont City Council ward three seat announced his run for re-election. Councilman Audwin Samuel announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election in May. He is the longest-serving councilman on the council, having first served from 1984 - 1993 and then again in 1999 to present time.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon with multiple charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: As of January 9th suspect is in custody. In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a Beaumont man she says could pose a threat to the public, based on the crime he's already accused of committing. Angel...
Southeast Texas community remembers life, legacy of Cotton Creek Winery owner Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Family, friends, customers and employees are mourning the loss of long-time owner of Cotton Creek Winery in Beaumont. Artie Tucker lost his year-long battle with stage four lung and liver cancer on January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Cotton Creek Winery Employee, Derek McWilliams,...
No injuries reported after boat overturns on Keith Lake in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The people onboard a boat that overturned Tuesday were luckily rescued by a passing boat before emergency crews arrived. A person called 911 about an overturned boat on Keith Lake not far from the boat ramp around 8:15 a.m. The caller told dispatch they did not see the boat flip and that it was already overturned when they saw it.
KFDM-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: I10 East reopens after FedEx truck crash
Jefferson County — UPDATE: TxDOT says Interstate 10 East at FM 365 has reopened as of 2:30 p.m. after a FedEx truck crashed at about 8:30 this morning. The FedEx truck overturned Tuesday on Interstate 10 East, just before Smith Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The...
kogt.com
Theft At Pilot Truck Stop
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
KFDM-TV
Protesters demonstrate at Confederate Memorial in Orange on MLK Day
ORANGE — It is no accident that on MLK Day, a group protests and draws attention to a Confederate Memorial in Orange. They gathered Monday in front of the Confederate Memorial of the Wind in Orange, at the intersection of I10 and MLK Drive. The monument was put up...
Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a 8-10 hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in a certain area of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for hours. Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break a water main in the 2600 block of South Gulfway Drive. Residents and business may experience low water pressure...
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
KFDM-TV
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
West Orange home that survived 2021 fire destroyed in Monday morning blaze
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A West Orange home that survived a 2021 fire was destroyed in a Monday morning blaze. The fire happened at a house located in the 2100 block of Crockett Street. Firefighters arrived at the house within minutes of being notified and found the home fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, Chief David Roberts told a 12News crew at the scene.
12NewsNow
