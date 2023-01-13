WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) would like to remind the public that recovering road-killed wildlife requires authorization. Collecting roadkill from select Wyoming roadways became legal in January of 2022. Now, people can request authorization to salvage deer, elk, antelope, moose, wild bison or wild turkey from unintentional vehicle collisions with wildlife. To collect roadkill people need approval from Game and Fish prior to collection through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. Authorization can be done through the app even without cellular reception.

