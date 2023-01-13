ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

wrrnetwork.com

Martin Luther King, Jr. – Wyoming Equality Day Observed Monday

The annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a national holiday with federal offices, the post office and most financial institutions closed. In Wyoming the holiday is known at Martin Luther King, Jr and Wyoming Equality Day. The holiday honors the memory of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the leader of the non-violent Civil Rights Movement and a Baptist Minister before he was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

GTMF ‘On the Road’ awarded $10k grant

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has awarded $40,000 in direct grants to four Wyoming organizations and individuals including Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) in Jackson. GTMF was awarded $10,000 in the category of “Grants for Arts Projects-Music.” According to GTMF, the grant will help...
JACKSON, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?

As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Federal Grant of $3M awarded to WWCC for Healthcare Expansion

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On January 5 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the decision of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to award Western Wyoming Community College (Western) a $3 million grant to help diversify the economy of Southwest Wyoming by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce. The EDA’s investments will be matched with more than $5 million in state and local funds.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
buckrail.com

Game and Fish: Roadkill on Wyoming roads requires authorization

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) would like to remind the public that recovering road-killed wildlife requires authorization. Collecting roadkill from select Wyoming roadways became legal in January of 2022. Now, people can request authorization to salvage deer, elk, antelope, moose, wild bison or wild turkey from unintentional vehicle collisions with wildlife. To collect roadkill people need approval from Game and Fish prior to collection through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. Authorization can be done through the app even without cellular reception.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: They’re Off And Running In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A resolution to ban electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035?. Oh, yeah. The exact opposite of California’s ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Looks like the legislative session that got underway last week will not disappoint. Buckle...
CHEYENNE, WY
foodsafetynews.com

Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act

The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 15, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken from Amy Perry’s living room window in Buffalo, Wyoming. Amy writes: “It’s only a brief moment when we get the pinks and I try not to read Cowboy State Daily until the sunrise is over.”
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Law Enforcement Informing Truckers About The Signs Of Human Trafficking

Truckers are just one of many that human traffickers target for their illegal business, but law enforcement officials are getting them to their side with education. The Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign started in 2009 and recently troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol were at various Wyoming truck stops to hand out education material on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 17, 2023

WYOMING — Moderate and high road weather impacts returning to Wyoming over the course of today through early Thursday. A moist Pacific storm produces areas of light snow and snow showers during the day today. Moderate to some heavy snow is likely for southern I-25 and eastern I-80 tonight...
WYOMING STATE

