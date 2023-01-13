Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Mobinc Onboards Push Gaming Content
Dynamic turnkey gaming solutions provider Mobinc has penned a new agreement with the leading iGaming supplier Push Gaming. Under the deal, the latter company’s acclaimed content will be integrated into Mobinc’s Ontario and MGA platforms. Mobinc Secures More Content in Time for Ontario Push. As announced, this agreement...
gamblingnews.com
TVBET to Supply Pixbet with Live Casino Content
As a result of the deal, the operator’s customers can now enjoy a thrilling selection of TVBET titles. As agreed, the supplier integrated its odds-based live games into Pixbet’s platform, allowing fans to experience exciting gaming thrills. Following a speedy integration, the titles in question are already available on Pixbet.
gamblingnews.com
NJ Gambling Operators Post Strong Results for December and 2022
On Tuesday, the gambling regulator in the state released the gaming results for December 2022 and the year-to-date results, showing the gambling industry enjoyed strong performance not only in December but for the full year as well. New Jersey Gambling Operators Enjoy Strong Performance in December. Judging by the latest...
