LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man was arrested Tuesday after a burglary and reports of shots fired near Palumbo Drive in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at 5:55 a.m., officers were sent to the Valvoline in the 2800 block of Palumbo Drive after reports of shots fired. The department said officers learned a former employee, 31-year-old Juan Ramos, was accidentally let into the building and allegedly tried to steal a TV. After making it outside, Ramos fired several gunshots.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO