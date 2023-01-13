Read full article on original website
Man dies of suspected overdose in Richmond Waffle House bathroom, woman charged
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Richmond woman is facing charges after allegedly providing heroin to a man who died in a Waffle House bathroom. Police said they responded around 1:30 a.m. Monday to the Waffle House on Eastern Bypass in Richmond for a welfare check of a man possibly locked in the bathroom.
2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour standoff in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man and a woman were arrested after a nearly six-hour standoff with Lexington police. Police said the standoff happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Tangley Way. Officers said they arrived to arrest the pair following a tip from a Minnesota police department that two kidnappers were inside.
Suspect in Lexington shooting arrested after nearly 3 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Lexington shooting has been arrested after nearly three years. The shooting happened in April 2020 in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive. Police were able to identify William Bruce Cayson as a suspect. According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Cayson...
Reckless driving in Nicholasville leads to wreck, arrest
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Tuesday night a reckless driving incident in Nicholasville led to a wreck and arrest. Nicholasville Police Department said officers saw a car driving recklessly almost hitting a parked car. While trying to stop the car an officer was knocked down and the car took off.
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
Lexington Black community tackling drug crisis: ‘Dad, I am addicted to opioids’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky is in a constant fight to stop the opioid epidemic. A Tuesday town hall meeting in Lexington addressed how it’s impacting the Black community. Urban county council members, in partnership with the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, heard from people who have...
1 arrested after shots fired, burglary at Lexington business
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man was arrested Tuesday after a burglary and reports of shots fired near Palumbo Drive in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at 5:55 a.m., officers were sent to the Valvoline in the 2800 block of Palumbo Drive after reports of shots fired. The department said officers learned a former employee, 31-year-old Juan Ramos, was accidentally let into the building and allegedly tried to steal a TV. After making it outside, Ramos fired several gunshots.
Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies
The scam calls involve scammers posing as deputies asking for payment for summons. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve scammers posing as deputies asking for payment for summons.
Police identify kidnapping suspects arrested after hours-long standoff
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have identified two felony kidnapping suspects who were taken into custody in Lexington after an hours-long standoff with police. Police say 28-year-old Zachariah Whitehead and 28-year-old Amanda Wamack were arrested on felony kidnapping warrants from Minnesota. Negotiations began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home...
Winchester Police seek robbery suspect
Winchester Police are asking for your help for a wanted suspect at large. Robert Cody Williams, age 36 has an active arrest warrant for robbery 1st Degree for his part in the armed robbery of Fast Lane Tobacco in Winchester, on January 6th of this year. According to Winchester Police,...
Driver in stolen car hits multiple Lexington police cruisers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Monday, someone in a suspected stolen car took Lexington police on a multicounty chase. Lexington police said the Georgetown Police Department told them Monday morning they were looking for a wanted person driving a stolen car through Lexington. Using the flock license plate readers, police were able to find the suspect on Georgetown Road.
Lexington had 119 firearm assaults, 44 homicides in 2022, 117 remain under investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Looking back on the final statistics of homicides and shootings in Lexington, many remain under investigation. The Lexington Police Department published running reports on investigations, both open and closed by arrest. The final numbers show 119 total firearm assaults and 44 homicides. FOX 56...
Reality star Julie Chrisley begins 7-year prison sentence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Reality star Julie Chrisley began her seven-year prison sentence in Lexington on Tuesday. She starred on the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” with her husband, Todd, which ran for nine seasons before getting canceled. She will serve her sentence at the Federal...
Police: Man who fled in car, hit police cruisers identified, charged
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) The suspect who fled police and hit their cruisers while in the process has been identified by police as Glenn McCormick. In a Facebook post by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, police say at the end of the pursuit when McCormick was arrested, he confessed to fleeing from a deputy on Dec. 30 as well.
Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic threatening
Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant. Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic threatening. Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant.
One Lexington grant to help the community combat gun violence
One Lexington is continuing its fight against gun violence with a new grant program.
Possibly stolen car involved in multi-county police chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A possibly stolen car was involved in a multi-county police chase Monday, police say. Monday Morning, Lexington police were advised by Scott County that there was a stolen vehicle. They gave Lexington police the license plate and the ID of the suspected driver. Police say the...
Man shot Tuesday morning on Gerald Drive, Lexington police looking for suspect(s)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man who was shot on Gerald Drive Tuesday morning showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Lexington Police Department, officers arrived at the hospital around 7:09 a.m. to investigate the circumstances around a man who was shot.
Reality star serving time in Lexington jail
Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud.
Leaders highlight rising opioid overdoses, deaths in Kentucky's Black community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky cities can now help fight the increasing opioid crisis with new funding headed to communities around the state. Lexington is among the cities leading the charge in helping end the opioid epidemic that leaders say is affecting Black community in alarming numbers. The commission, formed...
