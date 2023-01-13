Read full article on original website
Related
Clouded leopard found after escaping habitat at Dallas Zoo
UPDATE 1.13.2023: A clouded leopard named Nova who escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo was found after a day of searching by both zoo officials and the Dallas Police Department. Zoo officials said Nova is unharmed and under evaluation by their veterinary staff. She was found near her original habitat just after 5 p.m. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a 20-25 pound clouded leopard named Nova from the Dallas Zoo. "When we initially responded to the location on a report of a missing clouded leopard, we first dispatched our SWAT officers out...
Police: Dallas Zoo enclosure of escaped clouded leopard was "intentionally" cut
The Dallas Zoo enclosure of a clouded leopard who went missing Friday — and was later found — was "intentionally" cut, police say, and they are investigating whether a monkey enclosure at the zoo was also tampered with as well. The clouded leopard, named Nova, got out of her enclosure Friday morning, forcing the zoo to close and prompting an hours-long search. She was safely secured near her habitat early Friday evening, the zoo said. Dallas police told CBS News in a statement Saturday evening that investigators determined a "cutting tool" was used to cut an opening in the fencing...
Staff discover hole cut in monkey habitat at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As if discovering a hole in the habitat housing a clouded leopard wasn't trouble enough, police said that Dallas Zoo staff also found a similar hole cut into a monkey habitat on Friday. Visitors were welcomed back to the Dallas Zoo after Nova the clouded leopard escaped her exhibit on Friday. She was eventually found at around 4:45 p.m., staff said, when an overly vocal "rogue squirrel" tipped them off. "We tried to think like a cat yesterday afternoon and we predicted she would climb a tree stay close to home territory, stay close to her sister, and...
After hours of being missing, a clouded leopard was located at the Dallas Zoo.
The clouded leopard that went missing from her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo has been located and secured, according to zoo authorities. According to the zoo's social media accounts, the leopard, called Nova, was seen near her habitat late on Friday afternoon, and the staff was able to safely confine her by 5:15 p.m. local time.
A Texas Toddler Is Breaking A World Record... Before He Even Turns 3
A 2-year-old is on pace to be the youngest North American to visit all seven continents.
National Geographic Named One Beautiful Spot in Texas to ‘Best of the World’ List
Texas' landscape is diverse as it is beautiful. From the towering pine trees in the east, to her rolling Hill Country, there are sights to behold across The Lone Star State. It's something Texans know, but it's always nice having it reinforced by prestigious publications. Big Bend National Park, which...
World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Accidentally Impales Itself On A Tree Branch
Nature is a cruel, cruel beast. Between predators, food scarcity, harsh climates, hunters, disease, traffic and/or farm equipment… it’s almost a miracle that they survive as long as they do. And we’ve seen some survive some of the most BRUTAL conditions. However, sometimes as a wild animal, you’re just flat out unlucky. Whether it’s a freak accident, birth defect that never gave you a chance, or just dumb luck… it’s hard out here on the wild. The good people of […] The post World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Accidentally Impales Itself On A Tree Branch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
msn.com
Baby elephant gets 'hint' that foster mom wants to be left alone
An orphaned elephant calf discovered recently that nagging its foster mom can bring about unpleasant consequences. The accompanying footage, shared Wednesday by Wild is Life, shows the baby male elephant, Elliot, trying to wake mom to play, and reacting to her not-so-subtle hint to leave her alone. “Watch until the...
msn.com
Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs
As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
Bear Mother Protects Her Cubs From Passing By Yellowstone Tourists As They Eat An Elk Calf Roadside
What’s not to like though? Elk are one of the best tasting game animals out there. They are an animal built of pure muscle, while they also grow to large sizes with mature bulls pushing 1,000 pounds. Areas they reside in is generally home to many other species as...
Criminal investigation opened after 2nd fence cut at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation after finding a second fence cut inside an animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo. Investigators discovered the second cut fence at a habitat for langur monkeys on Friday, the same day a clouded leopard escaped from its enclosure at the zoo after its fence was intentionally cut.
Best Places to See Beautiful Bluebonnets in Texas in 2023
There are a few things that Texans love to discuss such as the deliciousness of Whataburger, how great Buc-ee's and HEB are, and how beautiful it is to see bluebonnets. But Texas is a gigantic state so where exactly can you find these stunning flowers? Recently I was talking with some family who have property in the Hill Country, and they said we just need to come visit them when we want to see bluebonnets. So, if you are trying to see Bluebonnets here are some of the best places to see them.
newyorkalmanack.com
Inside A Beaver Lodge in Winter
Throughout the autumn, when the water around its primary lodge remains open, the beaver (Castor canadensis) scours the shore near and far in search of those select woody plants on which it relies for food. These items are severed at their base and floated to the area just outside the main entrance to the family’s winter shelter and then pushed underwater as deep as possible.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Hero Capybara Surf a Crocodile Down the River
Get ready for a wild ride! Experience the thrill of watching a renegade capybara ride down the river atop a crocodile! The video captures the spectacular sight from above and bops to the beat of Don Toliver’s “After Party.”. The hero comes into clear view in a few...
WATCH This Bobcat Execute a Perfect Attack On… A Turkey Decoy
We all know disappointment, but somehow this poor bobcat attacking a turkey decoy feels even worse than disappointment. Most of us humans can’t even begin to imagine this struggle anymore. Food is just about the easiest thing to come by, which is startling when you think how long this was not the case for our species. Like all other wildlife, homo sapiens (that’s us) had to hunt and gather what we ate for millennia. Also like all other wildlife, this hunting and gathering was largely unsuccessful.
French Woman Mistaking a Seal for a Labrador Leaves Internet in Stitches
A daughter's video of her French mother forgetting the English word for "seal" has gone viral on TikTok, with one user writing, "Labrador of the ocean."
Alaskan Puppy Bus Has the Cutest Passengers in Transportation History
All aboard the puppy bus! If you or your furry friends live in, or plan to visit, Alaska, you don’t want to miss this “paw”fect form of transportation. Mo Mountain Mutts is a dog pack-walking business with a customized bus to take pups on adventures. It has gone viral on social media due to its […] The post Alaskan Puppy Bus Has the Cutest Passengers in Transportation History appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0