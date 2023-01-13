Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Stuart man’s disappearance deemed suspicious; deputies ask for help
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56 of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say Martin has...
Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A TikTok video shows police patrol vehicles chasing a man on a John Deere tractor through Watauga County. The chase started in Boone near Three Forks Baptist Church, according to Boone police. The suspect, Ronnie Hicks, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving it recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 4 juveniles in hospital after Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Four people under 18 years old are in the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a crash Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Roanoke Rd. around...
wfxrtv.com
New Details: Missing autistic teen last seen in the Williamson Road area
UPDATE 1/18 1:55 P.M.: The Roanoke County Police Department says it is still searching for missing 17-year-old Elijah Campbell. According to officials, Campbell was last seen around 11 a.m. this morning in the Williamson Road and Orange Ave area. Officials say he was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with black shorts.
wbtw.com
Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
Johnson City Press
Bristol man charged with attempted murder
The Johnson City Police Department has arrested a Bristol man and charged him with attempted second-degree murder. According to a Tuesday news release from the Police Department, Micah Neil Turner was arrested Jan. 6.
Police searching for two suspects after $89,070 of drugs seized in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit seized nearly $90,000 in drugs and guns after a pair of arrests. Two suspects are still on the loose. Assisted by Special Response Teams from both the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley […]
lootpress.com
Two arrested, two wanted by Beckley Police after large drug bust
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, assisted by Special Response Teams from the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, executed three search warrants at Willbrian Apartments located at 510 Ewart Avenue in Beckley and one search warrant at a residence in the 6000 Block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.
Yadkin County woman accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15. Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found […]
WSET
Body found in burning car; man charged with first-degree murder: Wytheville Sheriff
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On January 13 just before 4 a.m., first responders arrived at a burning car on Saint Paul Church Road in Wytheville, the Wythe County Sheriff's Office said. Inside the burning car they found a dead body. A suspect was identified after WCSO had collected...
WSLS
Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer...
Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for drug charge
PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Pineville woman was sentenced to prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver after pleading guilty in September of 2022. On January 11, 2023, Terri Lynn Phillips, 60, of Pineville, WV, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after drugs were found in her car […]
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash closed 460 in both directions and caused delays Monday afternoon. The crash was near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s...
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
Fire department dispatched after car flips 50 feet over hill
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency services were dispatched on Sunday after a motor vehicle accident in when a vehicle sustained a substantial drop over a hill. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, at about 1:50pm on Sunday, the department was dispatched to a single-vehicle car accident involving two occupants.
UPDATE: Multiple overdoses reported at Southern Regional Jail
UPDATE BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All seven inmates who overdosed at Southern Regional Jail have been treated and are now back at Southern Regional Jail. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment; they are alive and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation custody.
Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
pmg-va.com
Child's remains found in Carroll
A federal website that tracks missing persons has filed a report that says remains found in Carroll County last year were those of an unknown child. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) — an agency that works with the U.S. Department of Justice — published its report on Jan. 11, confirming that remains were human.
Investigation ongoing after 8 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH
UPDATE: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 8:00 PM | BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– The investigation remains ongoing at Southern Regional Jail after 8 inmates were taken to an area hospital for alleged overdoses. West Virginia State Police Lieutenant Corporal D.M. Nelson in Charleston said on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, West Virginia State Police are investigating the […]
pcpatriot.com
Man’s body recovered from New River in Delton area of Pulaski County
On Saturday, Jan. 14, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Draper in Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing,...
Comments / 0