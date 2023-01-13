A teenager from Bucks County is missing, and police say she might be with a man she met online. Annaliese Ludman, a 16-year-old from Springfield Township, was last seen Monday, Jan. 16 getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates, police said in a statement. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion with the model year 2013 to 2020, investigators added.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO