fox29.com
Sources: Police searching area behind Royersford warehouse in connection to disappearance of Jennifer Brown
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - The search for a missing Montgomery County mother has drawn law enforcement agents to a grassy area behind a warehouse a short distance from where the woman vanished 2 weeks ago, sources tell FOX 29. Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she failed...
fox29.com
Jennifer Brown: Missing Montgomery County mother found dead after weeks-long search
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - The body of a missing Montgomery County mother was found partially buried Wednesday a short distance away from where she was reported missing two weeks ago, officials said. District Attorney Kevin Steele told reports the body of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown was found in Royersford following an "intensive...
fox29.com
Authorities investigating deaths of 2 people in Abington Township
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after two people were found dead in Abington Township. Officials are expected to provide information regarding the circumstances at 5 p.m., which can be seen live in the article and on fox29.com/live. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the 1100...
fox29.com
Investigators continue search for suspects in unsolved 2013 Bucks County murder
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County are seeking information in a 10-year-old murder case that remains unsolved. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Hilltown Township Police Department, the investigation into the death of Joseph Canazaro remains ongoing. Authorities say two armed men entered Canazaro's...
fox29.com
Pa. State Police: Thieves caught driving off with stolen tractor-trailer worth $45,000
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a tractor-trailer from a truck repair shop in Lebanon County. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC in Myerstown over the weekend. It is valued at $45,000. Surveillance video captured the moment...
abc27.com
Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
Arrest made in killing of teen who attended birthday party in Camden
Police in Camden County have arrested a juvenile in connection with the murder of a teen who attended a birthday party last month.
Missing Bucks Teen Last Seen Entering Strange Car: Police
A teenager from Bucks County is missing, and police say she might be with a man she met online. Annaliese Ludman, a 16-year-old from Springfield Township, was last seen Monday, Jan. 16 getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates, police said in a statement. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion with the model year 2013 to 2020, investigators added.
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
fox29.com
Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning. The victim, a 56-year-old man, was found shot multiple times throughout his body on the 4300 block of Josephine Street inside Belfi Brothers around 8:20 a.m. Police...
Man Beats Mother, 75, With Rock, Arrested In PA: Evesham Police
A South Jersey man has been arrested for beating his 75-year-old mother with a rock, authorities said. Lawrence Y. Kim, 43, of Marlton was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Evesham police said. On Monday, Jan. 16, Evesham police responded to the first block of Woodlake Drive in Marlton...
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco
RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
Woman charged with murder after parents found dead, dismembered in Jenkintown
A family member had asked police to check on the couple, a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, after not hearing from them in more than a week.
PennLive.com
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police
A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer
WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
Decomposing body of woman discovered in a folded up mattress in Pa.: report
A stunning discovery has detectives investigating in Upper Darby, Delaware County after a woman’s decomposing body was found inside a mattress, reports said. Authorities discovered the female victim’s body in a rear alley along the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue, near Church Lane. The thing is paramedics were...
Woman's body found in Darby Creek in Tinicum Township: police
TINICUM TOWNSUP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police pulled a woman's body from Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County on Monday night.The discovery was made near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.An investigation is underway by the medical examiner's office into how she died.
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
