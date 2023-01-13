ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, PA

fox29.com

Authorities investigating deaths of 2 people in Abington Township

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after two people were found dead in Abington Township. Officials are expected to provide information regarding the circumstances at 5 p.m., which can be seen live in the article and on fox29.com/live. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the 1100...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Investigators continue search for suspects in unsolved 2013 Bucks County murder

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County are seeking information in a 10-year-old murder case that remains unsolved. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Hilltown Township Police Department, the investigation into the death of Joseph Canazaro remains ongoing. Authorities say two armed men entered Canazaro's...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Bucks Teen Last Seen Entering Strange Car: Police

A teenager from Bucks County is missing, and police say she might be with a man she met online. Annaliese Ludman, a 16-year-old from Springfield Township, was last seen Monday, Jan. 16 getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates, police said in a statement. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion with the model year 2013 to 2020, investigators added.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning. The victim, a 56-year-old man, was found shot multiple times throughout his body on the 4300 block of Josephine Street inside Belfi Brothers around 8:20 a.m. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco

RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police

A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer

WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

