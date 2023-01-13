Read full article on original website
Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
Yardbarker
Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes
The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
Rays stealing minor-league reliever from Yankees should raise eyebrows
Someday, a time will come when the New York Yankees are the organization on a league-wide pedestal, and any attempt to swipe their players will feel like a shoddy attempt at approximating their greatness. Sadly, the gold standard in pitching development (and bullpen maximization) still resides in Tampa Bay. Despite...
MLB Rumors: Why Adam Duvall Chose Red Sox Over Mets
Adam Duvall apparently passed on an opportunity to join one of the preeminent 2023 World Series favorites before landing with the Red Sox. It was reported Wednesday that Duvall agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston, which stood to improve its outfield with the start of spring training approaching. Duvall reportedly also was drawing interest from the Mets, who likely would have slotted the veteran slugger as their fourth outfielder if he took his talents to New York.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Reports: Mets, OF Tommy Pham agree to one-year deal
The New York Mets and outfielder Tommy Pham are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million deal, multiple outlets reported
Lewin Diaz offseason saga comes to an end with Baltimore Orioles
After months of uncertainty, Lewin Diaz may have a home with the Baltimore Orioles. The frequently claimed, and subsequently released, first baseman had been a part of four different organizations this offseason, including two different stints in Baltimore. When he was designated for assignment again last week as the Orioles acquired Darwinzon Hernandez, it appeared as though his odyssey was continuing.
CBS Sports
Rays' Elvin Rodriguez: Gets NRI from Rays
Rodriguez signed a minor league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Rodriguez, 24, struggled to a 10.62 ERA in 29.2 IP while allowing 12 homers with a 25:15 K:BB ratio. The right-hander will try and win a spot on the Rays' pitching staff in the Grapefruit League, but faces an uphill battle.
Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kevin Pillar: Signs on with Atlanta
Pillar (shoulder) agreed Wednesday with the Braves on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reports. Pillar can earn $3 million if he makes the team out of spring training. The 34-year-old was only able to play four games in 2022 after undergoing left-shoulder surgery in June, and produced a slash line of .231/.277/.415 with the Mets in 2021 over 124 contests. Pillar will contend for a bench spot with Atlanta in the Grapefruit League, but is unlikely to be a significant fantasy contributor for the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Preparing for middle-infield role
Hernandez is expected to move into a full-time role in the middle infield to begin the 2023 season with Trevor Story (elbow) expected to miss a significant chunk of the campaign, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Hernandez handled a utility role for most of his first seven years...
CBS Sports
Rays' Trevor Kelley: Joins Tampa Bay on NRI deal
Kelley agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rays on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander has struggled to a 7.13 ERA in 32 career MLB appearances, including a 6.08 ERA for the Brewers in 2022 over 23.2 innings of work in 18 games. He'll have an outside chance of making the Rays out of spring training with a strong showing in the Grapefruit League.
CBS Sports
Reds' Richie Martin: Lands NRI from Reds
Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Martin, 28, has never found his footing at the big-league level, producing just a .572 OPS over parts of three seasons. He didn't hit much at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization in 2022, either, with a .721 OPS and two homers in 80 games.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox adding Adam Duvall on one-year deal to bolster OF
The Boston Red Sox' offseason has been mostly a disappointment to date -- but it's not over yet. The Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with free-agent outfielder Adam Duvall, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported Wednesday morning. Duvall's deal could reach a maximum of $10 million if he hits performance bonuses, per Mish.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Sent outright to Triple-A
Diaz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports. Diaz's outright assignment marks the 10th transaction he's been involved in this offseason. Finally, though, he can stay put within an organization, at least for now. The 26-year-old will likely be in major-league camp for the Orioles this spring as a non-roster invitee.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston
Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro wins a spot this spring.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Keynan Middleton: Links up with ChiSox
Middleton (toe) signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday. Middleton is moving on to a new organization after splitting the 2022 campaign with the Diamondbacks and their Triple-A affiliate in Reno. Before missing the final three weeks of the season with a sprained left big toe, Middleton posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 17 innings with Arizona. Presumably back to full health, Middleton could get the chance to compete for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, but he's more likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte.
