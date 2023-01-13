Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Rays' Trevor Kelley: Joins Tampa Bay on NRI deal
Kelley agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rays on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander has struggled to a 7.13 ERA in 32 career MLB appearances, including a 6.08 ERA for the Brewers in 2022 over 23.2 innings of work in 18 games. He'll have an outside chance of making the Rays out of spring training with a strong showing in the Grapefruit League.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest despite going AWOL; Red Sox still trying to plug holes
We are only a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Tuesday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Marlins considering Chapman. The Marlins are among the teams considering free agent lefty Aroldis Chapman,...
CBS Sports
Rays' Elvin Rodriguez: Gets NRI from Rays
Rodriguez signed a minor league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Rodriguez, 24, struggled to a 10.62 ERA in 29.2 IP while allowing 12 homers with a 25:15 K:BB ratio. The right-hander will try and win a spot on the Rays' pitching staff in the Grapefruit League, but faces an uphill battle.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Keynan Middleton: Links up with ChiSox
Middleton (toe) signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday. Middleton is moving on to a new organization after splitting the 2022 campaign with the Diamondbacks and their Triple-A affiliate in Reno. Before missing the final three weeks of the season with a sprained left big toe, Middleton posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 17 innings with Arizona. Presumably back to full health, Middleton could get the chance to compete for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, but he's more likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston
Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro wins a spot this spring.
CBS Sports
Detroit Tigers top prospects 2023: Jace Jung leads list, plus the other Wilmer Flores
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager
The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, it doesn't appear like Hodgins is in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark to open the playoffs, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catching option, totaling 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores over the Giants' past six games.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role, with Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bills, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
Staley looks ahead to Chargers' offseason after tough exit
Brandon Staley's status that he would remain coach of the Los Angeles Chargers was a source of debate among fans and commentators during the past two weeks
CBS Sports
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Designated for assignment
Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, reports Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Rodriguez is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Julian Merryweather. The right-hander posted a 3.29 ERA in 14 appearances with the Cubs while registering a 8:9 K:BB ratio over 13.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Marcell Harris: Tenure with with Jets ceases
Harris' (ankle) practice squad contract with the Jets expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Harris opened the regular season on the Jets' active roster and appeared in the first 10 games before being waived Nov. 24. The 28-year-old linebacker then joined the team's practice squad and was elevated for the Week 14 loss to Buffalo. However, he was forced out with an ankle injury that landed him on the practice squad injured list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Harris, who spent the first four seasons in a consistent role with San Francisco, finished this season with a career-low 12 tackles. He'll now likely seek to carve out a special-teams rile somewhere heading into the 2023 regular season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Vikings, Justin Jefferson had preliminary conversations regarding extension for star wideout, per GM
The Minnesota Vikings have turned their attention to the offseason following their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants on Super Wild Card Weekend, and one of the items on Minnesota's offseason to-do list could be to extend superstar wideout Justin Jefferson. Jefferson is eligible to sign his first extension...
CBS Sports
Kevin White: Contract with Saints plays out
White's (illness) practice squad contract with the Saints expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. White moved back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster while filling in for the team's injury-riddled receiving corps from Weeks 6 to 12. He then popped up with an illness shortly before getting waived Dec. 5, and he finished his second campaign with the Saints on the practice squad. White thus finished his age-30 season with two receptions (on five targets) for 74 yards, and he'll likely look to carve out a similar reserve role with a team this offseason.
CBS Sports
NFL Super Bowl 2023 odds: Chiefs favorites to win it all, Eagles behind one NFC team despite being No. 1 seed
Just eight teams remain in the 2023 NFL playoffs coming out of Super Wild Card Weekend. In that opening playoff slate, six teams were sent packing -- the Seahawks, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens and Buccaneers. As those clubs lick their wounds and head into the offseason, both No. 1 seeds -- the Chiefs and Eagles -- are now entering the fray after enjoying a bye.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Connor Wedington: Sticking with Seattle
Seattle signed Wedington to a reserve/future deal Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Wedington joined the Seahawks' practice squad in January after he failed to stick around Houston's and San Francisco's organizations. The undrafted product out of Stanford is still looking to make his NFL debut, but with his new deal, he'll have a chance to compete for a spot on the active roster throughout the offseason.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Giants prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 roll
Two NFC East rivals will collide with a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake when the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants square off in a Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (14-3) won the division and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. They beat the Giants (10-7-1) in the two matchups during the regular season. New York is riding high after knocking off the Vikings in a Wild Card game during the 2023 NFL playoffs, the franchise's first playoff victory since the Super Bowl-winning 2011 season.
