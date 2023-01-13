ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 117

D Ali
4d ago

There was a time you couldn't catch a Black man without a suit. And women had respect for themselves and wanted men to respect them, so they dressed accordingly.

Reply(1)
72
David
4d ago

telling others to be professional. at a place of higher learning is not being anti anything. it's keeping a professional image. if it was street cloths I would be worried about what I am learning truthfully

Reply
72
catrina macena
4d ago

Hmmm I went to NC A&T and can't even imagine coming to class in my club bangers. As far as a Hoodie,I think the issue is them having the hoods on during class. Absolutely nothing wrong with him setting the standard. When they graduate and go to a job,would they wear that?

Reply(3)
46
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Black teacher beats Hispanic student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word” [VIDEO]

Black teacher beats Hispanic student who made racist remarks. There is a crisis going on in America, starting with the educational system. Students no longer have respect for their teachers, or other authority figures. However, none of this absolves the teacher from his actions. Ultimately, the teacher stepped out of his role, as a leader, and reduced himself to level of the student. As a result, the man is likely to lose his job. However, he was provoked by the student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word,” among other profane insults.
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
BET

Black Georgia High School Students Sue Their School District Over BLM Clothing Ban

Three Black Georgia high school students are fighting a school ban against wearing Black Lives Matter clothing on campus but permits attire with the Confederate flag. Georgia Public Broadcasting reports that the unnamed minors filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District on Jan. 5 through their parents: Lakeisha Hamilton, mother of one student, and Tauretta McCray, the mother of the two others.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Fox News

936K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy