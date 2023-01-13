ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011

By Haven Orecchio-Egresitz,Hannah Beckler
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLLv9_0kDs8U7b00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXgWT_0kDs8U7b00
Bryan Kohberger poses for a 2013 high school yearbook photo.

Pleasant Valley High School yearbook photo

  • A sound cloud account linked to Bryan Kohberger includes a rap song.
  • In it, the artist raps about his efforts to remain a "pacifist" and avoid a "bloody fist"
  • Kohberger is now accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November.

A SoundCloud account that appears to be linked to accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger has one rap song posted to the account, and in it an artist speaks of his efforts to remain a "pacifist."

In 2011, a poster identifying himself as Bryan from Effort under the username Exarr, shared the track "Rise Up Instrumental - Test." The audio has been cited and posted by various internet users starting over a week ago.

"Always the same thing that disrupts my life. Wonder when I'll change? I guess when the time is right," the male voice raps in the track. "I'm a pacifist, like I'm afraid to get a bloody fist."

Bryan Kohberger didn't use his full name on the site, but the username "Exarr" is contained in Kohberger's email address that appeared in a 2009 leak of accounts. The account also listed the location as Effort. Kohberger grew up in Effort, Pennsylvania.

The 3:47 minute track only includes just over a minute of lyrics. The rest of the song is instrumentals.

The date the rap song was posted lines up with a post about "visual snow"  — a rare disorder he claimed to have — also from an account apparently linked with Kohberger through the "Exarr" username.

"I want to express our struggles through rap, I think people should know," Kohberger wrote on April 25, 2011.

In the forum, Kohberger wrote about the challenges of living with the visual anomaly.

In a July 2011 post , Exarr.thosewithvisualsnow wrote: "It is as if the ringing in my ears and the fuzz in my vision is simply all of the demons in my head mocking me."

A lawyer for Kohberger who is under gag order by the judge in the case didn't immediately return an email seeking comment on the SoundCloud account.

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

The arrest came after a manhunt lasting more than a month.

The 28-year-old criminology graduate student is accused of fatally stabbing 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Prosecutors say Kohberger had driven from his Pullman, Washington, home — about 10 minutes away — 12 times before the killings. A knife sheath left at the grisly scene contained DNA that was matched to trash at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Why Idaho Drive-Thrus Aren’t Safe

Early Monday morning (1/16), a man attempted to abduct a barista in Auburn, Washington. According to police and security camera footage, the abduction attempt took place just after 5 AM in a coffee shop drive-thru. According to Auburn police, the suspect attempted to abduct the victim by using a "looped...
AUBURN, WA
GW Hatchet

Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment

28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
MOSCOW, ID
valleynewslive.com

From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

You Can Use Deadly Force to Stop a Felony in Idaho

You wake up one morning and look out the window and see a guy attempting to steal your car. Can you shoot him? If you believe it’s obvious he’s stealing your ride, the answer is yes! Do you want to shoot the thief? That’s another matter. You may believe taking a life over an item that can be replaced is something you can’t carry on your conscience.
IDAHO STATE
truecrimedaily

Suspect in Idaho slayings appears in court; Prosecutors to retry Masterson — TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Adanté Pointer joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss Bryan Kohberger waiving his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, evidence presented against Larry Millete, who stands accused of killing his wife, and the prosecutors’ decision to retry Danny Masterson after a deadlocked jury.
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

TikToker’s documentary shares story of Idaho victim

(NewsNation) — Some internet sleuths and social media influences have been helpful in finding information about the Moscow, Idaho killings, and one TikTok creator is using her platform to share the story of one of the victims. Kaylee Goncalves, who was killed Nov. 13 along with three other University...
MOSCOW, ID
Insider

Insider

742K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy