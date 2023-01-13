6 Austin-based finalists for the Good Food Awards
Not that we’re biased or anything , but we think Austin is home to some of the best food in the country. And it looks like the Good Food Foundation agrees — six Austin businesses are finalists for their annual awards , which recognize socially and environmentally responsible products with superior taste .
Check out the products being recognized:
- Beerburg Brewing | The Yaupon Roggenbier and the Shokolad, an 11% imperial Russian Stout brewed with flavors of bourbon, chocolate, and vanilla
- Vista Brewing | Hive Mind - Collaboration Honey Ale, aged in a wine barrel
- The Salumeria | Adagio Salumi-OG
- Madhu Chocolate | Saffron Milk, a 45% cacao inspired by traditional Indian beverages
- Greater Goods Roasting | Sumatra Ribang Gayo
- !El Meteoro! | Super Green Cremosa and Pablo’s Smoky Rojo sauces
