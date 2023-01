6 Austin-based finalists for the Good Food Awards

Madhu Chocolate is a finalist for its Saffron Milk bar, which is inspired by traditional Indian beverages. Photo by @madhuchocolate

Beerburg Brewing | The Yaupon Roggenbier and the Shokolad, an 11% imperial Russian Stout brewed with flavors of bourbon, chocolate, and vanilla

Vista Brewing | Hive Mind - Collaboration Honey Ale, aged in a wine barrel

The Salumeria | Adagio Salumi-OG

Madhu Chocolate | Saffron Milk, a 45% cacao inspired by traditional Indian beverages

Greater Goods Roasting | Sumatra Ribang Gayo

!El Meteoro! | Super Green Cremosa and Pablo’s Smoky Rojo sauces

six Austin businesses are finalists for their annual awards. Check out the products being recognized: During the week of, finalists will be showcased during virtual tastings. The ~200 winners will celebrate at an awards ceremony in Portland, OR.