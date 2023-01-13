6 Austin-based finalists for the Good Food Awards

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madhu Chocolate is a finalist for its Saffron Milk bar, which is inspired by traditional Indian beverages.

Photo by @madhuchocolate

Not that we’re biased or anything , but we think Austin is home to some of the best food in the country. And it looks like the Good Food Foundation agrees — six Austin businesses are finalists for their annual awards , which recognize
socially and environmentally responsible products with superior taste .

Check out the products being recognized:
During the week of January 30 , finalists will be showcased during
virtual tastings . The ~200 winners will celebrate at an awards ceremony on Friday, April 21 in Portland, OR.

