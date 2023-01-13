ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

UnitedHealth Stock Looks Bullish, but Resistance Looms Nearby

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2els4p_0kDs8G0f00

UnitedHealth stock is rallying after better-than-expected earnings, but resistance looms overhead.

UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ) - Get Free Report has been a strong stock over the past year and is in focus again on Friday.

Shares initially opened lower on the day, but are now up more than 2.25% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The company posted double-digit revenue and earnings growth as UnitedHealth delivered a top- and bottom -line beat.

The stock has performed quite well over the past year, up more than 7% vs. the S&P 500 ’s 16% decline in the same span.

In the fourth quarter, UnitedHealth stock hit a multi-month low as the stock market hit a 2022 low. However, the ensuing rebound sent the stock to new all-time highs on Oct. 31.

That said, UnitedHealth has been prone to some sharp declines in the 7% to 10% range over the last few months. Shares endured just such a decline to start off the year.

Trading UnitedHealth Stock on Earnings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7qwO_0kDs8G0f00
Daily chart of UnitedHealth stock.

Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

That aforementioned pullback sent UnitedHealth stock to its 21-month moving average for the first time since 2020. With Friday's rally, shares are reclaiming $500 and the 10-day moving average.

This is a great start for the bulls, as the stock is holding key measures on the higher timeframes. That said, it has a wall of resistance between $515 and $525.

While that’s admittedly a wide range, it's where UnitedHealth stock faces the 50% retracement of the current range, the daily VWAP measure, and the 21-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

If UnitedHealth Group can maintain momentum from here, this zone is obtainable and traders may consider taking some profits near $520.

If it can clear all of these measures though, it opens the door up toward $540 and then resistance in the mid-$550s.

On the downside, bulls would love to see $500 hold as support. If it fails, the recent lows near $485 are back in play, along with the 21-month moving average.

UnitedHealth stock has been outperforming over the last 12 months, but has been struggling so far this year. Shares are down about 5% so far in 2023, including Friday's rally, while the S&P 500 is up about 4%.

So keep that in mind when evaluating this stock.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
91K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy