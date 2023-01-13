WWE CEO Nick Khan was 'buffer' between McMahon family members

Khan was the go-between between Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque.

WWE

Through the McMahon family corporate tumult that has dominated headlines, WWE CEO Nick Khan has been the buffer between the various parties trying to smooth things over.

Dave Meltzer reported as such in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In reviewing the circumstances in which Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigned as co-CEO and left the company completely this week, Meltzer wrote, "It was also conceded that she and Vince (McMahon) did have issues in working together as family members and how Khan was a buffer who kept things smooth between them as well as between Vince and (Paul) Levesque.“

In a whirlwind of moves, Vince McMahon returned to the company from his July resignation last Friday after six months away and was officially reinstated as Executive Chairman of the Board on Tuesday. Hours earlier, Stephanie had resigned as co-CEO and Khan was granted the full role. She had also served the role as Chairwoman since her father resigned.

At the time Stephanie McMahon had taken a leave of absence to spend more time with family prior to her father's scandal, a Business Insider piece painted her in a negative light and reported that her father had replaced her . Meltzer reported afterward that wasn't the case and that she had left on her own accord.

Khan remains as CEO as the company is pursuing a sale this year while Levesque, Stephanie's husband, is also still in his role of heading up creative as chief content officer.