Fizz or fizzle? Pepsi's new contender in the lemon-lime soda, Starry, is taking on Sprite .

Coca-Cola's sparkling lemon-lime drink has 7% share of the $82 billion U.S. soda market, according to Bloomberg.

Starry's predecessor, Sierra Mist, was a quintessential also ran, with a measly 0.1%.

Now Pepsi is trying again. The launch marks the “most aggressive move made by the company’s reinvigorated beverage business in years,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kenneth Shea said.

The new caffeine-free lemon-lime flavored soda is on shelves now in regular and Zero Sugar versions.

How will it hold up in taste tests?

Pepsi is shaking up its lemon-lime soda game. The beverage company has set aside Sierra Mist for a new drink Starry. PepsiCo.

One person tweeted a video dumping the soda into a trash can. But another said, hey, it's better than expected.

Twitter has a lot of climate change misinformation under Musk

Twitter has always been a hotspot for climate change misinformation .

Under new owner Elon Musk, falsehoods about the warming planet are whipping around the social media platform at a sizzling pace, according to a study of climate-related conversations shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

The new report echoes recent research showing a surge in climate misinformation since Musk bought the company in October.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fizz or fizzle? Pepsi's Starry takes on Coca-Cola's Sprite in lemon-lime soda war