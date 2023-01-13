ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Unique Idaho ‘Treehouse’ Rentals Available Year-Round

Treehouses are unique, incredible and for some of us even bring us back to a youthful nostalgic time. A few Idahoans have created some marvelous treehouses around Idaho that will create lasting memories. Check out five fantastic Idaho treehouse rentals that are available year-round and are sure to make some incredible memories and once in a lifetime photo opportunities.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok

Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

8 Ways Boise Drivers Express Themselves On The Road

The majority of the people living in the Treasure Valley are nice and inviting. However, just like in any city, people can lose their temper... especially on the road. The variables behind the "research" We're always told that it's perfectly normal to express our feelings. Should that be the case...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Average Rent In Boise: $900 – $1,900? WHICH ONE IS IT?

It isn't groundbreaking to hear someone complaining about rising rent costs in Boise. They're going up. A lot. The issue is, it seems that the internet is having a difficult time deciding on how much it actually costs to rent a place in Boise. We did some legwork, and it turns out, the web is struggling more than we thought to nail down a number.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Here’s How To Make Boise Great Again in 2023

Alright, let's get real for a second. There are a lot of people who are unhappy with the state of Boise but those same people also have a tremendous amount of pride. Now, was I in Boise for the "good ol' days"? No. No, I wasn't. But let me tell you - I've heard plenty about it.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise

Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho

Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis

Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Uncovered

45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides

The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho

Maria Juarez knew her son would eventually need help from caregivers other than herself. She knew she would have to expose him to adults outside of her family. Brandon Juarez has Down Syndrome and is unable to speak. When a day came that Maria learned of his abuse, the Nampa mother remembers asking her son […] The post Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy