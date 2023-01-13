Read full article on original website
Police chase of stabbing suspect ends in crash in Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused in an early morning stabbing was the subject of a police chase that ended in a serious crash in Fountain Square Wednesday. Police say 32-year-old Jasmine Flemming stabbed a man at around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Watergate Road, which is on Indy's west side.
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing
Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday.
WISH-TV
Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
wbiw.com
Fight at Bloomington Walmart ends with man being arrested
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a fight in progress at Walmart on State Road 45 Monday night. When officers arrived at 7:21 p.m. they found four to five people involved in a fight and one man bleeding from the face. Upon arrival,...
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in house fire
A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. Indiana lawmakers consider new high school...
IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Man arrested after witnesses report fight at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after witnesses say he and another male were in a fight at Walmart, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45. That’s west...
Guns, valuables stolen from cars parked in Broad Ripple over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Coleman was out in the heart of Broad Ripple Sunday, celebrating with friends. "Came back to my car at 10:30 and my door side window was shattered," said Coleman. "Glass was on the ground and then glass was inside the vehicle as well." Coleman wasn't alone....
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
The entire arrest and video was broadcasted by "On Patrol: Live," a reality television show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening.
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday. The live footage was filmed by and […]
Person struck, killed on Interstate 465 ramp in Lawrence
A person died Sunday night after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of Interstate 465 in Lawrence.
Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother and healthcare coordinator came home to her house in flames Thursday afternoon. ”I thought I was being punked,” said Turquoise Burgess. Burgess, a mother of two, said she decided to pick up her daughter earlier than usual Thursday afternoon. ”I went in and just that fast, I wasn’t even gone 30 […]
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
FBI commits thousands of dollars to renewed Herb Baumeister investigation
WESTFIELD, Ind. — 13News has learned exclusive details about a new development in the notorious case of Indiana serial killer Herb Baumeister. The push to bring peace to family members of the victims is getting a big financial boost from the FBI. Cadaver dogs that scoured Fox Hollow Farm...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
