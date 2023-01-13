ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Fight at Bloomington Walmart ends with man being arrested

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a fight in progress at Walmart on State Road 45 Monday night. When officers arrived at 7:21 p.m. they found four to five people involved in a fight and one man bleeding from the face. Upon arrival,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies in house fire

A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. Indiana lawmakers consider new high school...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol

Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
LAFAYETTE, IN

