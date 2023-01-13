Okta Shows Clear Progress, But This Analyst Remains On The Sidelines Citing No Clear Catalyst For Improved Valuation

Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Cramer Urges Investors Not To Dump Traditional, Reliable Stocks: 'It Is So Easy To Panic...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer told investors not to dump their traditional, reliable stocks following Tuesday’s trading session that saw major Wall Street indices record mixed performances. “It is so easy to panic out of stocks on the first sign of weakness,” Cramer said, according to a CNBC report....
EverQuote's Improving Conditions & Clearer Sight On Growth/Margins Trigger 162% Price Target Boost By This Analyst
Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained EverQuote Inc EVER with a Buy and raised the price target from $8 to $21. Tandon hosted John Wagner (CFO) and Joseph Sanborn (EVP of Finance, Strategy, and Operations) at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Management's comments were primarily focused on the most recent...
Roblox Remains Painfully Expensive With Ample Room For Further Deterioration, Analyst Says
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated his Buy on Roblox Corp RBLX and raised the price target to $42 from $39. Following a problematic November, RBLX bounced back in December and posted better-than-expected results virtually across the board, including better-than-expected DAUs, bookings, and hours of engagement. The critical question is how...
Cathie Wood Keeps Foot On Tesla Pedal With Whopping $15M Stock Buy — Slashes Stake In Chinese EV Rival
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management continued to buy Tesla Inc TSLA stock this week, as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ loaded up 115,787 shares of the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday. At the same time, ARK slashed its stake in Tesla's Chinese rival Nio Inc NIO with a big sale.
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
Ken Fisher Believes Wall Street Is On Verge Of A Roaring Bull Market: Inflation Is 'Deader Than A Doornail'
Ken Fisher, founder and chairman of Fisher Investments has reportedly said that Wall Street is on the verge of a "roaring bull market" similar to 1967's "summer of love," which witnessed a stunning stock rally while also stating that inflation is dead. “It's deader than a doornail, it just doesn’t...
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?
Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Palantir's Uncertain Near-Term Prospects Make Reacceleration Difficult, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR with a Neutral rating and a price target of $7. PLTR's unique software can create significant operational value for its customers, and ongoing global disruptions like the pandemic and war can help to catalyze adoption further. However, growth across...
Homebuyers Flock To Lower Interest Rates: MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
As mortgages continued to moderate, potential home buyers were flocking to the opportunity to secure a lower interest rate, Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey data showed. What Happened: The Market Composite Index — a measure of mortgage loan application volume — increased 27.9% on a seasonally adjusted...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Rally, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might 'Seek A Sweep' Of $21,600 Mark
Major coins remained buoyant on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.5% to $989.5 billion at 7:48 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Loopring (LRC) +5.1% $0.30. Quant (QNT) +5.5% $138.73. Frax Share (FXS) +6.9% $8.93. Why...
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
Starkiller Capital Says Investing In Crypto Is About 'Survive and Advance'
Investors are ever vigilant for any sign the crypto bear market may be shifting. Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum Classic ETC/USD have both shown positive signs — but what the future holds is the subject of endless speculation. Starkiller Capital, an institutional investment firm that uses quantitative strategies around blockchain-based...
BlackRock Vice Chair Hildebrand Sees Inflation Dropping 'Very, Very' Quickly — But Thinks Central Banks Won't Stop Tightening
Hildebrand said central banks are going to be very careful and focused on not losing to long term inflation expectations anchor. The BlackRock vice chair believes it's going to be very difficult to get inflation below 4%, let alone below 3%. At best some there could be some pause, but...
Body And Mind Shares Drop Slightly On FY 2022 Gross Profit Decrease Of 9% YoY
Body and Mind Inc. BMMJ BAMM released financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, revealing revenue of $31.6 million, a 17.6 % increase over FY 2021 revenue of $26.9 million. FY 2022 Financial Highlights. Gross profit of $10.9 million for FY 2022 compared to a gross profit...
Ethereum Classic Falls In Tandem With S&P 500, Bitcoin — A Pullback Or A Rejection?
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD plunged almost 8% lower at one point during Wednesday’s trading session after initially attempting to break above Tuesday’s high-of-day. The sharp decline came in tandem with the broader cypto sector, which reacted negatively to the S&P 500, which attempted to regain a long-term descending trendline as support but failed.
