Poly, Flintridge Prep, La Salle, FSHA Compete in Tournaments
First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Flintridge Prep varsity girls’ basketball team recently won the La Cañada Tournament after defeating Burbank, 51-23, in their tournament finale. Flintridge Prep collected its seventh consecutive victory and improved to 16-1 overall (3-0 in league).
Burbank’s Coach Resigns Mid-Season
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In an unexpected announcement, Alan Simon confirmed to the Burbank Leader he resigned as Burbank High School varsity girls’ soccer head coach on Wednesday. He becomes the second BHS head coach who has resigned within the past four weeks.
St. Francis Grad on Rose Bowl Roster
First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. St. Francis High School graduate Bryson Reeves, a University of Utah sophomore who plays safety, was on the Utes’ roster for the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Utah was defeated by the Penn State University Nittany Lions, 35-21.
More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
Burbank Chapter of Armenian Group Hosts Christmas Celebration
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. While most Burbankers have packed away the lights, decorations and other traces of their Christmas celebrations, Armenian residents were still deeply in the holiday spirit last week. Although the majority of Christians celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, Armenians...
Airport Terminal, Flight Path Affect Surrounding Areas
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. To my great surprise, the Burbank Leader (“Reflections” 12/31/22) trumpeted the “staving off” of lawsuits and the “advancing” of a proposed new terminal that is anathema to the greater Burbank Airport-affected community.
Christ Child Society Holds Annual Christmas Brunch
First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Christ Child Society of Pasadena recently gathered for their annual Christmas Brunch at a private home in Pasadena. Attendees were encouraged to bring diapers, onesies, lotions and handknit items to be placed in layettes for newborn babies...
Miss Asia USA Hopes to Expand STEM Literacy
First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Ariana Pineda, former Westridge student from Pasadena who is currently a biomedical engineering student at Northwestern University, was recently crowned Miss Asia USA 2023. As part of her platform, Pineda is using her title to promote STEM literacy...
City Aims for Zero Traffic Deaths
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In light of a recent uptick in vehicle-related deaths, Burbank will consider a Vision Zero street safety policy, which focuses on slowing down traffic and improving transportation infrastructure with the goal of eliminating traffic deaths. The Burbank City...
