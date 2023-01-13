Read full article on original website
NBA
Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’
BOSTON – Grant Williams grabbed a microphone ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans and sent a powerful message to a packed house at TD Garden, highlighting the pivotal role Martin Luther King Jr. played in sparking a nationwide fight for social justice, equality, and love among all races and ethnicities.
NBA
Dame Changes Up And A Sitdown With GP2 On The Brief Case podcast
Greetings from North Portland, where I'll thankfully be spending the better part of the next two weeks. And with the Trail Blazers beginning their longest homestand of the season, it was just the right time to record the 18th edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can and should listen and subscribe to below...
Kings And Lakers Injury Reports
The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.
NBA
Todd Graffagnini on Pelicans first half, unsung heroes | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer returns from vacation to join Joe Cardosi in studio as they discuss the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and what they want to see from the Pels in the second half of the NBA season. Radio play by play...
NBA
Tatum Erupts for 51 as C's Offense Stings Hornets
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics put together an offensive masterpiece Monday afternoon in Charlotte. Tatum erupted for a season-high 51 points while Boston as a team totaled 34 assists compared to just 11 turnovers during a 130-118 win. And that’s just the surface level of this master class of scoring.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Grizzlies
There’s no way around it: the Cavaliers face a tall order tonight in Memphis – back on the road following an afternoon game following a five-game trip, traveling to take on the hottest team in the league. After wrapping up a five-game Western Conference roadie with a 2-3...
NBA
Detroit Pistons standout Cade Cunningham reports no pain one month after season-ending surgery on left leg
PARIS – Cade Cunningham is in great spirits. For the first time in his young life, he is of enjoying the historic city of Paris where the Detroit Pistons will face the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena on Thursday afternoon. He spent Tuesday morning with the team at the Eiffel Tower, which he is already calling “a cool memory.”
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 18, 2023
Twelve days after its most recent home game, New Orleans (26-18) is finally back in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosting the Miami Heat (24-21). Tickets are available here. The Pelicans depart Thursday for a two-game weekend road trip in Florida, facing Orlando (Friday) and Miami in a rematch (Sunday).
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103
Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
NBA
"We Can Build Off This" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Minnesota
I feel bad for any Jazz fans who may have heart conditions — watching Team 49 this season can't be easy on the pumper. What helps is a Utah victory, and that's what Jazz Nation got on Monday afternoon. In what's quickly emerging as a theme this season, the...
NBA
DeMar DeRozan Appreciates Paris, Focused on Second Half of Season
Paris always has been about dreams. There’s the sweep of the Medieval castles and Gothic architecture ringing the river Seine with its many stone bridges decorated with lively sculptures of lions, winged deities, children and candelabras. Balzac called the city a gastronomy of the eye, a celebration of food and a setting that provided a harmony in nature.
NBA
Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 13. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Domantas Sabonis, Kings. The dynamic big man led Sacramento to an undefeated 4-0 week with averages...
NBA
From Paris with Love: Memories from the 1997 Bulls
They’ll always have Paris. The Bulls will again Thursday against the Detroit Pistons in the Accor Arena that was previously known as the Palais Omnisport de Paris-Bercy. Though it won’t be quite the same. For one thing, this time it’s a regular season NBA game. Last time...
NBA
Pool Report on the Technical Fouls called with 6:40 Left in the Fourth Quarter of Tonight’s Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Jim Owczarski (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) with Crew Chief Bill Kennedy following tonight’s Raptors at Bucks Game. QUESTION: At 6:40 of the fourth quarter there was a review of the altercation on the baseline. What were the two hostile acts you referenced for Bucks center Brook Lopez to be assessed each technical.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) head to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets (31-13) on Wednesday night Ball Arena. Minnesota fell in a close game to the Utah Jazz on Monday, 126-125. Anthony Edwards led the team with 29 points, while D’Angelo Russell posted 21 points. Kyle Anderson earned his second-career triple double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.
NBA
76ers, Clippers Set to Play in LA | Gameday Report 44/82
The 76ers (27-16) are 2-0 on their five-game West Coast road swing, with one-point victories over the Jazz and Lakers on back-to-back nights and a meeting with the LA Clippers (23-22) up next. The Clippers defeated the Houston Rockets, 121-100, prior to the Sixers and Lakers contest on Sunday in...
NBA
Chris Ford, former NBA player and coach, dies at 74
The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.
NBA
Chicago is turning out in Paris for the Bulls
Lamingo Tomlin was excited to see the iconic wrought iron lattice work tour Eiffel that delivers its own unique high five to the world. There were the famous museums to see, like the fortress Louvre that was built to repel invaders and then became a residence before the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo took residence there. And, oh the food, so many sidewalk cafes you almost don’t give a crepe after awhile.
NBA
Lonzo Ball staying optimistic, talks rehab update
Lonzo Ball keeps fighting, so perhaps it was appropriate Monday that he chatted with media in Paris on the basketball court of the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan following a light Bulls workout he mostly monitored. The athletic facility just northwest of central Paris is named for the famed French boxer who won the world middleweight title from Gary’s legendary Tony Zale.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Defense takes time for most 1st-year players
Let’s not get it twisted: this is the latest edition of the Kia Rookie Ladder, our weekly ranking of the league’s newcomers. One day earlier, our Defensive Player Ladder dropped, a monthly round-up of players who excel at that end of the court. What we don’t run —...
