Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
NFL All-Pro Receiver Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings
Richard Sherman's Harsh Words about the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.
1 Problem Emerges for Vikings GM
1 Problem Emerges for Vikings GM

The Minnesota Vikings have entered their 2023 offseason after losing to the New York Giants in the wild-card round of
1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss
1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss

The Minnesota Vikings were "supposed" to be playing the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, with a trip to the NFC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
KSN News
Chiefs QB coach praises Mahomes’ playoff focus
Ahead of the Chiefs vs Jaguars game, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback coach Matt Nagy have praised Patrick Mahomes for his mindset all season.
The 2022 Vikings Season Ends with Defensive Collapse
The 2022 Vikings Season Ends with Defensive Collapse

The 2022 season ends the only way possible for the Vikings. Anyone who has watched this team play football all
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout
Packers Players Have Odd Reaction to Vikings Loss
Packers Players Have Odd Reaction to Vikings Loss

Green Bay Packers players relish their team's rivalry with the Minnesota Vikings just as much as fans. And they're not
The Forgotten Detail in the Kirk Cousins 4th & 8 Fiasco
The Forgotten Detail in the Kirk Cousins 4th & 8 Fiasco

Since the brutal decision to throw the football to T.J. Hockenson on the decisive 4th & 8, Kirk Cousins has
PODCAST: The Monti Ossenfort hiring, head coaching updates
This new episode of the podcast comes after the Arizona Cardinals’ announcement that former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort was hired to be general manager and he was introduced to the media. In this edition of the show, Seth Cox and I react to the hiring...
Vikings Playoff Run Comes to an Abrupt End
Vikings Playoff Run Comes to an Abrupt End

The Minnesota Vikings hosted their first playoff game since the Minneapolis Miracle, but this day would end in no miracle.
How Much Will the Vikings Pay Justin Jefferson?
How Much Will the Vikings Pay Justin Jefferson?

The Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL season ended on Sunday in less-than-ideal fashion. After winning 13 games during the regular season,
Did the Vikings Succeed in O’Connell’s Year 1?
Did the Vikings Succeed in O'Connell's Year 1?

It's certainly hard to call a season in which the Minnesota Vikings finished 13-4 anything but a resounding success. Knowing
