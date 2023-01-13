KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our dry weather is coming to an end as we head overnight and into Sunday with scattered showers and downpours making a return after midnight tonight and into Sunday. Keep the rain gear handy for much of Sunday as temperatures remain close to average, but some of the rain will transition to snow showers for the higher elevations heading into Monday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO