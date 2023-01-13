ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

wvlt.tv

Rain chances quickly increase overnight and into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our dry weather is coming to an end as we head overnight and into Sunday with scattered showers and downpours making a return after midnight tonight and into Sunday. Keep the rain gear handy for much of Sunday as temperatures remain close to average, but some of the rain will transition to snow showers for the higher elevations heading into Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One more day of sunshine before the rain returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday! We started off with patches of frost this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s across the area. Today is the better of the weekend as the rain chances move back in on Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Windy and warm afternoon to colder air to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will get a nice, warm break this afternoon before cold air moves in. We only have a couple of days off from rain, with another brief break before next week’s rain. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit. The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle”...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Wilderness Wildlife Week coming to Pigeon Forge

Your headlines from 1/20 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Jefferson County details, State to cut HIV funding, remembering David Crosby. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, Susan and Roy Hughes started their marriage Vol-style. Family dead in murder-suicide. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:13 PM...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County announces new public health officer

‘It doesn’t matter, it’s my son’ | Community fundraises for student ahead of risky surgery. Beloved student at Heritage High School gets support from his community following a medical diagnosis. As ‘We Back Pat’ week tips off the legacy of Pat Summitt continues. Updated: 5...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. 2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens. Updated: 14 hours ago. Knoxville’s location makes it difficult for investigators to find the kids. More...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge K-9 celebrates birthday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One K-9 officer in Oak Ridge celebrated his birthday on Thursday. K-9 Officer Aron turned 2 years old, and the Oak Ridge Police Department celebrated his birthday in the best way. The dog honored the special day by chowing down on a “Happy Birthday” bone.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Campbell Co. woman indicted, charged in husband’s overdose death

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced a Campbell County woman was indicted and charged with her husband’s overdose death. On April 2, 2021, TBI Drug Investigation Division agents joined Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators to look into the death of Abraham Zenas Wallace after he was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro.
JACKSBORO, TN

