If you’re considering an electric toothbrush, then you’re one step ahead on a thorough oral care regimen. (And if you’re already using an electric toothbrush, then let’s say it’s “two steps ahead”.) That’s because these devices—or the best electric toothbrushes in the category, at least—can brush faster and more effectively than any human hand. “Manual toothbrush strokes are approximately 300 per minute,” says Dr. Clement Kairouz, a dentist at Apa Aesthetic in NYC. “What makes an electric brush superior is that [the best ones] usually oscillate around 3,000 to 7,500 strokes per minute.” And if you’re curious about the primary difference...

29 MINUTES AGO