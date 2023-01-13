We'll be staying relatively warm with highs in the 40's again today - you can expect to see cloudy skies, but we'll be staying dry. Rain moves in later in the day, likely during many people's evening commute. Rain moves out tomorrow morning around 6AM or 7AM, drying out for the morning hours, but scattered showers start to make their way into Michiana tomorrow afternoon. Your Thursday will be rainy, breezy, and warm with highs in the mid-40's. A cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon, dropping temperatures and turning rain over to snow tomorrow night. We'll end the week with snow showers Friday morning and temperatures that stay cold but more seasonable in the 30's into the weekend. We could see some snow showers return Saturday night into Sunday, but we should start next week dry.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO