Benton Harbor, MI

Corewell Health South begins construction on new health center

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Corewell Health South held an event on Tuesday to celebrate construction beginning at the future location of the Center for Better Health and Wellness in Benton Harbor. Nicki Britten, Director of Population Health at Corewell Health South, joined ABC57's Brian Conybeare to share what community members...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
New bus company extends service to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Suspect formally charged in attack outside University Park Mall

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of attacking a woman in the parking lot of the University Park Mall has been formally charged for the incident, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. McClaude Bridges, Jr., 66, was formally charged with one count of felony armed robbery...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Man accused of armed robbery at grocery store on Hively Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a woman's neck while trying to rob her at a Kroger on Hively Avenue Sunday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to the store, in the 100 block of W. Hively,...
ELKHART, IN
Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Suspect arrested in reported stabbing on Haney Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. Police were called to the area at 11:15 a.m. for the incident, according to reports. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Desmont Upchurch announces candidacy for mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Republican Desmont Upchurch announced Wednesday that he will be running for mayor against current South Bend Mayor James Mueller. Upchurch recent ran for St. Joseph County Auditor in 2022.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame falls to Florida State in back-to-back losses

SOUTH BEND, Ind -- Irish suffer back-to-back losses to Syracuse and Florida State. An 84-71 score may not sound bad but from inside this arena, it felt like much worse throughout 40 minutes. The Irish were down 13-0 for the first 4 minutes, then found themselves down 32-8, with 11...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Chapin, Ewing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers from the department's Strategic Focus Unit conducted the stop while working to identify individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Dry this morning before rain moves in this evening

We'll be staying relatively warm with highs in the 40's again today - you can expect to see cloudy skies, but we'll be staying dry. Rain moves in later in the day, likely during many people's evening commute. Rain moves out tomorrow morning around 6AM or 7AM, drying out for the morning hours, but scattered showers start to make their way into Michiana tomorrow afternoon. Your Thursday will be rainy, breezy, and warm with highs in the mid-40's. A cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon, dropping temperatures and turning rain over to snow tomorrow night. We'll end the week with snow showers Friday morning and temperatures that stay cold but more seasonable in the 30's into the weekend. We could see some snow showers return Saturday night into Sunday, but we should start next week dry.
MICHIANA, MI
Cloudy tonight, less breezy Wednesday before rain returns

Cloudy skies will stick with us this evening as temperatures fall through the 30s. We should stay above freezing heading into Wednesday. Tomorrow will be cloudy for most of the day, with highs in the low 40s. Rain will begin again Wednesday night and could be heavy at times overnight. More showers are likely on Thursday, with some snowflakes mixing in Thursday night. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday morning, but most will barely notice these snowflakes. The weekend looks chilly with highs in the 30s. Some light snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, but shouldn't be a big deal for Michiana.
MICHIANA, MI

