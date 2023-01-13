Read full article on original website
Corewell Health South begins construction on new health center
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Corewell Health South held an event on Tuesday to celebrate construction beginning at the future location of the Center for Better Health and Wellness in Benton Harbor. Nicki Britten, Director of Population Health at Corewell Health South, joined ABC57's Brian Conybeare to share what community members...
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
Lake Michigan College celebrates and honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. throughout the week with community events
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.,--Lake Michigan College celebrates and honors the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The week-long celebrations started on Saturday and continue through the Saturday, January 21. It is the first time LMC has gathered in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday's celebrations began with...
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
Man accused of leading pursuit, fentanyl possession in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit in Van Buren and Berrien counties early Wednesday morning, according to the Van Buren Sheriff's Office. At 12:45 a.m., dispatch received a call from a semi-truck driver who was following a white pickup truck...
Four generations have kept Olympia Candy Kitchen running for more than 100 years
GOSHEN, Ind.,--Michiana's menu is back and the first installment in 2023 is at a restaurant that opened in 1912! Entering Olympia Candy Kitchen is like entering a time capsule (with food). Since 1912, Olympia Candy Kitchen has stood the test of time in the heart of Goshen, surviving two World...
Suspect formally charged in attack outside University Park Mall
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of attacking a woman in the parking lot of the University Park Mall has been formally charged for the incident, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. McClaude Bridges, Jr., 66, was formally charged with one count of felony armed robbery...
Man accused of armed robbery at grocery store on Hively Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a woman's neck while trying to rob her at a Kroger on Hively Avenue Sunday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to the store, in the 100 block of W. Hively,...
Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
Suspect arrested in reported stabbing on Haney Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. Police were called to the area at 11:15 a.m. for the incident, according to reports. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from...
South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for carjacking, discharging firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Dustin Hartline, 29, was sentenced to 14 years and one month in prison followed...
Desmont Upchurch announces candidacy for mayor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Republican Desmont Upchurch announced Wednesday that he will be running for mayor against current South Bend Mayor James Mueller. Upchurch recent ran for St. Joseph County Auditor in 2022.
Notre Dame football announces 2023 schedule with video game-themed promo
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame announced the 2023 football schedule on Wednesday with a video game-themed promo video, highlighting the home and away games the Irish will take on this fall. The Irish kick off the season on August 26 in Ireland, where the team...
Juveniles accused of firing pellet, BB guns on Sturgis residential properties
STURGIS, Mich. - Police arrested a number of juveniles for allegedly firing pellet and BB guns into residential property on Sunday, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. At 10:15 p.m., the department responded to the 400 block of S. Fourth St. for a report of shots being fired...
Notre Dame falls to Florida State in back-to-back losses
SOUTH BEND, Ind -- Irish suffer back-to-back losses to Syracuse and Florida State. An 84-71 score may not sound bad but from inside this arena, it felt like much worse throughout 40 minutes. The Irish were down 13-0 for the first 4 minutes, then found themselves down 32-8, with 11...
Man accused of leading police on chase, throwing suspected methamphetamine out window of vehicle
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a handgun and suspected methamphetamine out of a vehicle's window while leading officers on a pursuit, according to the South Bend Police Department. On Saturday, police were responding to a call for service when an officer saw an...
Man arrested by Marshall County Police after a single vehicle accident
MARSHAL COUNTY, Ind. --At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, Marshall County Police responded to a single vehicle accident in a swamp area on 13 Road, west of US 31. After arrival, a black 2001 Dodge pickup truck was located by Officer Wazniak, half submerged in the water. The...
Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Chapin, Ewing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers from the department's Strategic Focus Unit conducted the stop while working to identify individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
Dry this morning before rain moves in this evening
We'll be staying relatively warm with highs in the 40's again today - you can expect to see cloudy skies, but we'll be staying dry. Rain moves in later in the day, likely during many people's evening commute. Rain moves out tomorrow morning around 6AM or 7AM, drying out for the morning hours, but scattered showers start to make their way into Michiana tomorrow afternoon. Your Thursday will be rainy, breezy, and warm with highs in the mid-40's. A cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon, dropping temperatures and turning rain over to snow tomorrow night. We'll end the week with snow showers Friday morning and temperatures that stay cold but more seasonable in the 30's into the weekend. We could see some snow showers return Saturday night into Sunday, but we should start next week dry.
Cloudy tonight, less breezy Wednesday before rain returns
Cloudy skies will stick with us this evening as temperatures fall through the 30s. We should stay above freezing heading into Wednesday. Tomorrow will be cloudy for most of the day, with highs in the low 40s. Rain will begin again Wednesday night and could be heavy at times overnight. More showers are likely on Thursday, with some snowflakes mixing in Thursday night. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday morning, but most will barely notice these snowflakes. The weekend looks chilly with highs in the 30s. Some light snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, but shouldn't be a big deal for Michiana.
