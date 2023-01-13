ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Police, firefighters respond to crash in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police and firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash in Nitro. The vehicle overturned on its top on 40th Street. No injuries were reported. The Nitro fire and police departments responded. The road was expected to be closed until about 4 p.m.
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

Woman Dead After Structure Fire In Huntington, West Virginia

A structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia that happened early Sunday morning has left one person dead. The fire happened at a residence on the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:32 am they discovered a fully-involved fire. The scene was secured...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

McDonald's employee arrested following Elkview stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A McDonald's employee is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer late Tuesday afternoon in the restaurant's bathroom. Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview is charged with malicious wounding and first-degree robbery after an incident at the McDonald's near the Crossings Mall, Kanawha County deputies said.
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in head-on crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
SALT ROCK, WV
wchstv.com

Records: Kanawha man charged after woman found beaten and bruised with serious injuries

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Monday after a woman was found beaten and bruised with multiple fractures at a home in Kanawha County, court records said. Alex Vagott III, 49, of South Charleston is charged with malicious assault after a woman was found by deputies with open wounds, multiple bruises “from head to toe” and eyes that were nearly swollen shut, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sherriff’s office is asking for public assistance in finding a truck that allegedly struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene, Monday. Deputies said the vehicle involved is a White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 quad cab series pickup truck with a missing passenger...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man

Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
CROSS LANES, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies searching for vehicle that struck pedestrian, left the scene in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:35 a.m., 1/17/23. Deputies are searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and continued driving Monday in Charleston. A man was struck by the passenger side mirror of a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Monday while walking in or alongside the road in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy