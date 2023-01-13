Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Police, firefighters respond to crash in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police and firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash in Nitro. The vehicle overturned on its top on 40th Street. No injuries were reported. The Nitro fire and police departments responded. The road was expected to be closed until about 4 p.m.
wchstv.com
Huntington police investigating after man found with multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Tuesday in Huntington. The shooting was reported just after midnight in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. Officers said they found a 34-year-old man...
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
q95fm.net
Woman Dead After Structure Fire In Huntington, West Virginia
A structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia that happened early Sunday morning has left one person dead. The fire happened at a residence on the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:32 am they discovered a fully-involved fire. The scene was secured...
wchstv.com
One injured in Interstate 64 crash that snarls traffic in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after two vehicles crashed. The crash happened about 7 a.m. near mile marker 44 (U.S. 35, St. Albans exit). I-64 east was closed for about 30 minutes while crews worked to...
Man dies after crash on Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on West Virginia Route 10 near Asbury Roads in Salt Rock. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Deputies say Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, was pronounced dead […]
wchstv.com
McDonald's employee arrested following Elkview stabbing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A McDonald's employee is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer late Tuesday afternoon in the restaurant's bathroom. Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview is charged with malicious wounding and first-degree robbery after an incident at the McDonald's near the Crossings Mall, Kanawha County deputies said.
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: One person dead, one injured in head-on crash in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another person was injured in a head-on crash Monday in Cabell County. Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash along Route 10 near Salt Rock, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.
2 arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Kanawha County, West Virginia, home
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and being seen by deputies leaving with a washing machine. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they were sent to the 500 block of Whispering Oaks Lane in Jefferson just before 3 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they say […]
WSAZ
Man dies in head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
wchstv.com
Records: Man arrested after 20-mile pursuit that topped speeds of 120 mph
JACKSO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man was arrested after fleeing from Jackson County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday at speeds that topped more than 120 mph during a pursuit that lasted more than 20 miles. Andrew Nathaniel Lewis, 44, of Berkeley, Calif., was taken into custody...
wchstv.com
Kanawha deputies say suspect detained after armed robbery, apparent stabbing in Elkview
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was detained Tuesday afternoon after an armed robbery at the Crossings Mall in Elkview in which a person was reportedly attacked with a knife. Medics were at the scene treating the victim. No information was...
WSAZ
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A call for help from miles away ended with an arrest on Monday in Kanawha County, according to court documents. On Jan. 16 around 5 p.m., officers responded to 9th Avenue in South Charleston after receiving a call from a woman in Georgia claiming her sister was in danger.
wchstv.com
Records: Kanawha man charged after woman found beaten and bruised with serious injuries
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Monday after a woman was found beaten and bruised with multiple fractures at a home in Kanawha County, court records said. Alex Vagott III, 49, of South Charleston is charged with malicious assault after a woman was found by deputies with open wounds, multiple bruises “from head to toe” and eyes that were nearly swollen shut, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
wchstv.com
Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
WSAZ
Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sherriff’s office is asking for public assistance in finding a truck that allegedly struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene, Monday. Deputies said the vehicle involved is a White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 quad cab series pickup truck with a missing passenger...
wchsnetwork.com
Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man
Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
q95fm.net
West Virginia Woman Arrested After Walking in Middle of Road and Attacking Police
A Woman from Logan County, West Virginia was arrested on Sunday after she was found walking in the middle of the roadway. Deputy Carter and Deputy Daniels with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday of a woman walking in the middle of the road in the Dingess area.
wchstv.com
Deputies searching for vehicle that struck pedestrian, left the scene in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:35 a.m., 1/17/23. Deputies are searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and continued driving Monday in Charleston. A man was struck by the passenger side mirror of a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Monday while walking in or alongside the road in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, freezer pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Kanawha County Circut Court to the concealment of a dead body involving the murder of a woman who was found in a freezer in Cross Lanes. According to police records, Arnold Hiller was suspected of fraud and allegedly used a debit card belonging to […]
