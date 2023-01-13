NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Formed in 1991, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) is the oldest full-time musician-governed and collaboratively-operated orchestra in the United States. After 17 seasons under the musical direction of Carlos Miguel Prieto, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Trustees is introducing renowned conductor Matthew Kraemer as the new Music Director. Kraemer will start his new position in July and will have his official introduction on the podium in mid-September.

