myneworleans.com
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Announces New Music Director
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Formed in 1991, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) is the oldest full-time musician-governed and collaboratively-operated orchestra in the United States. After 17 seasons under the musical direction of Carlos Miguel Prieto, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Trustees is introducing renowned conductor Matthew Kraemer as the new Music Director. Kraemer will start his new position in July and will have his official introduction on the podium in mid-September.
myneworleans.com
“Drag Me to the Roosevelt” Mardi Gras Drag Brunch February 4
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel will host a Carnival-themed drag brunch, “Drag Me to The Roosevelt – Mardi Gras Edition,” on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal along with lively entertainment from New Orleans’ own Kitten N’ Lou, voted Best Duo by The Burlesque Hall of Fame, and three special guest performers.
myneworleans.com
Baroness on Baronne Now Opened for Lunch
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Partners Camille Whitworth and Sidney Webb announce new offerings at their establishment at 339 Baronne St. The duo has brought a fun and convenient lunch & happy hour menu to downtown New Orleans. The menu has a little bit of everything: gourmet pizzas, charcuterie,...
myneworleans.com
Immersive Experience Exploring Notre-Dame and its Restoration Extends New Orleans Exhibit
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Due to overwhelming response from visitors, “Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition,” an interactive journey into the past, present and future of one of the world’s great architectural landmarks is extending its New Orleans exhibit at The Historic New Orleans Collection (THNOC) through March 19.
myneworleans.com
Historic Degas House Announces 150th Anniversary Celebration
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of renowned French Impressionist Master, Edgar Degas to Louisiana, The Degas House in New Orleans owner David Villarrubia is pleased to announce a year of upcoming celebrations and events, including opening for weekday Creole Breakfasts and weekend Brunches. Locals and visitors are invited to begin the year of celebration as the 2022 Mardi Gras Season begins.
myneworleans.com
Week of January 16: Feed Your Face and Your Friends Edition
As soon as parade season starts in earnest (and even before, let’s be honest), our family survives on the annual Carnival menu of king cakes, finger sandwiches, hot dogs, Popeyes and assorted potato chips and Chee Wees. But, this year, thankfully, there are several new options that I will be adding to level up our game.
myneworleans.com
Carnival and the Russian Connection
It has happened before; alleged Russian influence in American affairs. In this case an emerging head of state in America was rumored to have contact with a prominent Russian who had connections to the Czar. Legend has it that the first parade of Rex King of Carnival was created in...
