sonomacountygazette.com
2023 Sonoma County Crab Feed Guide
It’s crab feed season in Sonoma County. Here’s the ultimate rundown of local crab feeds showcasing Sonoma County coastal’s prized catch: dungeness crab. Most local crab feeds are benefit dinners for local nonprofits and toward supporting arts and athletics programs and scholarships for local schools. Snag a ticket today!
lookout.co
New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Amid dramatic ocean swells and drenching atmospheric rivers, a new report lays bare a hidden aspect of sea level rise that has been exacerbating flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The report,...
funcheap.com
Rare Bay Area “Ocean Tornado” Spotted in Sonoma County
Thanks to SF Gate for spreading the word about this hiker’s discovery on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Santa Rosa resident Omar Rogers spotted a rare waterspout, a tornado that’s formed over water, near Sonoma County’s Ocean Cove area. The swirling vortex of air and water mist usually forms in tropical locations. The intense cyclones can reach 60mph.
mendofever.com
California Attorney General Requires Proposed Lake County Luxury Development to Mitigate Wildfire Risk and Greenhouse Emissions
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement that will address wildfire ignition risks and greenhouse gas impacts from the proposed Guenoc Valley development project. The Guenoc Valley project, as originally proposed, would have been a low-density, luxury development located in a very high-risk fire hazard severity zone in Southeast Lake County. The settlement follows a decision by the Lake County Superior Court vacating the County’s EIR certification and approval of the Guenoc Valley project, and requiring supplemental environmental review on community evacuation for any re-approval. Today’s settlement requires a revised version of the project that has a smaller, higher-density footprint to reduce wildfire risk and additional measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Storm recovery center opens Sonoma Co. while severe flooding keeps Hwy 37 closed
In Sonoma County, a new assistance center opened in Guerneville focusing on equitable recovery for those impacted by January storms.
How a Bay Area herbalism school grew a legacy out of a Grateful Dead show
Marked only by a small sign on state Route 116, a gravel driveway leads to a hidden 80-acre sanctuary.
KTVU FOX 2
First Black ‘Peanuts’ character stands tall at high school in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Meet the newest student at Piner High School in Santa Rosa. It's Franklin--the first Black Peanuts character--standing tall in the middle of campus, just in time for MLK Day. The new sculpture was reportedly brought to the vacant pedestal a few weeks ago through the hard...
ksro.com
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast
A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
sfstandard.com
Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin
One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma firearm ordinance aims to reduce gun-related violence and accidents
The Petaluma City Council passed a measure in early January governing firearm storage in effort to reduce the potential for gun-related violence and accidents in Petaluma. According to a Petaluma City press release, the ordinance requires registered gun owners who keep a firearm in their home or vehicle must store the weapon in a locked container. If the gun is not stored in a locked container, it must be disabled. The new ordinance also requires gun owners to report a lost or stolen gun to the Petaluma Police Department within 48 hours.
Bakersfield Channel
Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions
NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
northbaybiz.com
Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: How much rain will raise Clear Lake, if Clear Lake will rise from rain?
We sure have been getting a lot of rain, we need it. My question is: How much rain will it take to fill Clear Lake to full, like a normal year? How do I find out where to see the lake levels and when do we have to worry if it will flood?
mendofever.com
Army Corp of Engineers Holding Back the Rising Waters of Lake Mendocino to Prevent Flooding in Hopland and Western Sonoma County
For now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the historically vulnerable Guerneville area in western Sonoma County. “We are...
kymkemp.com
Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water
As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
KTVU FOX 2
2 men die in Sonoma County while using gas generator during storms
SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the storms while using a gas-powered generator in their home, the sheriff's office said. Gene Beauchamp, 71, of Colusa and Phil Mabray, 71, of Biggs, were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
Driver sought in weekend Petaluma hit-and-run
PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are searching for the driver of an SUV in connection with a hit-and-run over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.According to officers, a woman in a gray Lexus was involved in a collision in the area of Petaluma Boulevard and "D" Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The driver fled the scene.Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, which showed flags of the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors mounted on the rear passenger windows.Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Officer Garrett Sholin of Petaluma Police at 707-776-3721.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Whole Foods at Coddingtown to be Closed for a Few Days
The Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is expected to be closed for the next several days after its roof caught on fire. The fire started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, while the store was open. All shoppers were evacuated before firefighters discovered a large HVAC unit was up in flames, which spread to the rest of the roof. A roof covering was removed after also catching fire. No one was hurt but the fire did an estimated quarter-million-dollars in damage to the grocery store building.
