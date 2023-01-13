Read full article on original website
South Charleston residents looking to change city code for owning bees and chickens
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With grocery prices so high, a couple of South Charleston residents are turning to their own land to grow and raise their food, but the city's property board said no to chickens and bees. Those animals, and other farm animals, are allowed under city...
Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
One injured in Interstate 64 crash that snarls traffic in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after two vehicles crashed. The crash happened about 7 a.m. near mile marker 44 (U.S. 35, St. Albans exit). I-64 east was closed for about 30 minutes while crews worked to...
Road Trippin'...Pride of the City of Logan, WV
City Clerk Amber Belcher has been a part of the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association for many years. What is now Logan was initially called "Islands of the Guyandot" by explorers who identified the site in the 1780s.[6] In 1827, a town was laid out at the site to serve as a county seat for Logan County, which had been established in 1824. The city was initially known as "Lawsonsville" after Anthony Lawson, an early merchant, but was shortened to "Lawnsville." In the early 1850s, Thomas Dunn English, a poet and future congressman, led efforts to reorganize the town.[7] When the town incorporated in 1853, it was renamed "Aracoma" after the Shawnee chief Cornstalk's daughter,[7] who had been killed by settlers in the area in 1780.[8] The city was renamed "Logan" in 1907 after the Mingo leader, Chief Logan.[6]
Police, firefighters respond to crash in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police and firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash in Nitro. The vehicle overturned on its top on 40th Street. No injuries were reported. The Nitro fire and police departments responded. The road was expected to be closed until about 4 p.m.
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
Big Weather Transition on the Horizon
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
Future school calendars released for public comment in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — School officials in Cabell County have released three different calendars for parents and staff to consider for the upcoming school years. The Cabell County Schools Calendar Adoption Committee developed three calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years which are available for viewing and comment until Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools.
Undercover operation in Charleston leads to citations for three employees at vape shops
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An undercover operation in Charleston focused on finding vape shop employees who were selling to underage buyers led to three citations. Members of the Charleston Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit executed the operation by sending in an underage confidential informant to see who would sell the underage buyer vapes.
Hurricane Skatepark now open to scooters and skateboards
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hurricane Skatepark, a project spurred by a letter from 13-year-old Nate Giertz, is now open for use. The new park is located inside Hurricane City Park. However, the park is not completely finished yet. Mayor Scott Edwards said on Facebook the city still needs to...
Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road
UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
1 in custody after barricade situation in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation near the intersection of E Street and 9th Avenue in South Charleston, police say. Police arrested Alex Vagott, 49, after a standoff that lasted around 45 minutes. The South Charleston Police Department says they were responding to a domestic situation. Officers […]
Deputies searching for vehicle that struck pedestrian, left the scene in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:35 a.m., 1/17/23. Deputies are searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and continued driving Monday in Charleston. A man was struck by the passenger side mirror of a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Monday while walking in or alongside the road in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Records: Man arrested after 20-mile pursuit that topped speeds of 120 mph
JACKSO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man was arrested after fleeing from Jackson County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday at speeds that topped more than 120 mph during a pursuit that lasted more than 20 miles. Andrew Nathaniel Lewis, 44, of Berkeley, Calif., was taken into custody...
Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire
UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
Shelter in place for residents, school lockdown lifted after law enforcement situation
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents in the Smoot Avenue and Carter Street area in Institute were asked to shelter in place and schools in the area were temporarily on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a law enforcement situation. Both the shelter in place and lockdown have been lifted, officials...
Man dies after crash on Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on West Virginia Route 10 near Asbury Roads in Salt Rock. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Deputies say Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, was pronounced dead […]
Charleston police seek man wanted on several active warrants
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on several active warrants. Marcus James Kenner, 42, of Charleston is being sought on warrants out of Kanawha County Magistrate Court, according to a post shared Sunday on the Charleston Police Department’s Facebook page.
Reward for information leading to return of Dairy Winkle's Wiener man tops $1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The reward for information leading to the safe return of Wiener Man – the hot dog statue snatched from the Dairy Winkle restaurant after it was destroyed by a fire – has been raised to $1,050. A post Wednesday on the Campbells...
