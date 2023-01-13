ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Pride of the City of Logan, WV

City Clerk Amber Belcher has been a part of the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association for many years. What is now Logan was initially called "Islands of the Guyandot" by explorers who identified the site in the 1780s.[6] In 1827, a town was laid out at the site to serve as a county seat for Logan County, which had been established in 1824. The city was initially known as "Lawsonsville" after Anthony Lawson, an early merchant, but was shortened to "Lawnsville." In the early 1850s, Thomas Dunn English, a poet and future congressman, led efforts to reorganize the town.[7] When the town incorporated in 1853, it was renamed "Aracoma" after the Shawnee chief Cornstalk's daughter,[7] who had been killed by settlers in the area in 1780.[8] The city was renamed "Logan" in 1907 after the Mingo leader, Chief Logan.[6]
LOGAN, WV
wchstv.com

Police, firefighters respond to crash in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police and firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash in Nitro. The vehicle overturned on its top on 40th Street. No injuries were reported. The Nitro fire and police departments responded. The road was expected to be closed until about 4 p.m.
NITRO, WV
woay.com

Big Weather Transition on the Horizon

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Future school calendars released for public comment in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — School officials in Cabell County have released three different calendars for parents and staff to consider for the upcoming school years. The Cabell County Schools Calendar Adoption Committee developed three calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years which are available for viewing and comment until Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools.
wchstv.com

Hurricane Skatepark now open to scooters and skateboards

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hurricane Skatepark, a project spurred by a letter from 13-year-old Nate Giertz, is now open for use. The new park is located inside Hurricane City Park. However, the park is not completely finished yet. Mayor Scott Edwards said on Facebook the city still needs to...
WOWK

Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road

UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies searching for vehicle that struck pedestrian, left the scene in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:35 a.m., 1/17/23. Deputies are searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and continued driving Monday in Charleston. A man was struck by the passenger side mirror of a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Monday while walking in or alongside the road in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire

UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police seek man wanted on several active warrants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on several active warrants. Marcus James Kenner, 42, of Charleston is being sought on warrants out of Kanawha County Magistrate Court, according to a post shared Sunday on the Charleston Police Department’s Facebook page.
CHARLESTON, WV

