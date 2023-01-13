Read full article on original website
Chief Joseph Days Rodeo’s “Thunder Room” getting a $20,000 Update
JOSEPH, OR – Any recurring event needs a good community space to support it. The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, however, wants it to be more than just a once-a-year venue. As such, the Thunder Room is undergoing a major remodel that will allow the space to be used by the community year-round.
Dr. Seuss Kindergarten Activities
Every year on March 2nd, we celebrate the life and works of one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time – Dr. Seuss! And it’s the perfect time to try out some cool Dr. Seuss Kindergarten Activities to celebrate this special day!. I believe that...
The Soapbox: The Left Behind Library
The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.—Albert Einstein. Last winter I personally toured the campus where I had picked up a little pandemic souvenir degree from what I affectionately dubbed as Zoom University. The mother ship of our research was the Noel Memorial Library, where I visited in person during the grey winter only to find the building was left behind, lonely, without a soul in its coming and going. The lights were dark as the campus students were on semester break.
Stafford Rec & Soroptimist of LBI Offer Free Clothes to Woman in Need
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - Stafford Recreation has partnered with the Soroptimist International of LBI to bring woman in need a chance to shop in the clothing closet for business and everyday attire. "We are very proud of our partnership with this amazing organization that gives so much back to our community!" Stafford Rec shared. The Soroptimist International of LBI Clothing Closet offers free every day and work clothing to women in need. The closet is open at 25 Pine Street, Manahawkin every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first and third Wednesday of the month from 46 p.m. Vouchers may be obtained at food banks, churches, the Pine Street Recreation Building, and at the door of the shop.
Taking Your Child to Storytime at the Library: When to Start and What to Expect
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/taking-your-child-to-storytime-at-the-library-when-to-start-and-what-to-expect/. A children’s library is the perfect place to instill a love for reading and books in your child. Many libraries offer storytime, where a librarian or volunteer will read a book and do activities with groups of children. This time is a great break for parents and is a friendly environment for you to meet other families with similar-aged children. This article will provide some tips on taking your child to the library for the first time and what to expect from storytime.
How Christmas Carols Began
For centuries Christmas music has been a beloved and important part of wintertime to many people across the world. Even those that do not celebrate Christmas still like to tune into the radio or listen as the carolers sing throughout their neighborhood. But even with the popularity of such a tradition, when did this trend begin?
LISD student’s logo chosen for Lewisville’s ColorPalooza festival
A Lewisville ISD student has created the winning logo for the city of Lewisville’s 2023 ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival. Ann Jayan, a senior at Lewisville High School Harmon, is the daughter of Jayan Varughese and Resmi Jayan of Lewisville. Her winning logo was unveiled at last week’s Lewisville City Council meeting, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. The logo features a multi-shade swirl of pastel pink and green, invoking thoughts of spring with the colors, and the word ColorPalooza stacked in bold white letters.
How to Create an Unforgettable Nighttime Festival Experience
If you’re hosting a nighttime festival, your goal should be to create an unforgettable experience for your guests. After all, the entire point of a festival is to have fun, and if people have a great time, that can only mean good things for your event. But how do you make sure that your nighttime festival stands out from the rest? Here are six ways to ensure that your guests have a night to remember.
Family fun indoors when it is rainy and cold outside
There are plenty of ways for kids to have fun indoors! Here are some ideas for having fun:. 1. Have a dance party – Let your kids pick their favorite songs and dance the day away!. 2. Indoor scavenger hunt – Hide items around the house and have your...
Keiki Corner: Tips for teaching keiki to clean & declutter.
In today’s Keiki Corner, we learned the importance of children learning how to declutter and clean. Theresa Wee, M.D., President and Owner of Wee Pediatrics Inc., joined us with more on that and tips on how to get our young ones started. Dr. Wee shared, “As parents, we must...
Warm Up This Winter with a Cozy Fireside Respite
Welcome the winter months with cozy cottage style by the fire. Nothing brings warm winter comfort quite like a peaceful fireside moment. A comfortable chair becomes the ideal place to snuggle up with a cup of hot tea and a good book. Keep extra throw blankets nearby that can double for warmth and décor.
Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
