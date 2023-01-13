MANAHAWKIN, NJ - Stafford Recreation has partnered with the Soroptimist International of LBI to bring woman in need a chance to shop in the clothing closet for business and everyday attire. "We are very proud of our partnership with this amazing organization that gives so much back to our community!" Stafford Rec shared. The Soroptimist International of LBI Clothing Closet offers free every day and work clothing to women in need. The closet is open at 25 Pine Street, Manahawkin every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first and third Wednesday of the month from 46 p.m. Vouchers may be obtained at food banks, churches, the Pine Street Recreation Building, and at the door of the shop.

22 HOURS AGO