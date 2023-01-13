Read full article on original website
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting
LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
Report: Man hit victim with car, shot another in North Charleston altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One man is behind bars after a verbal altercation in December led to a near-deadly assault that left two people injured in North Charleston. According to a report provided by the North Charleston Police Department, officers on December 19 responded to a residence on Ranger Drive following reports of gunshots […]
Man hospitalized after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Lady’s Island that left a man injured. It happened on Hazel Farms Road at 4:05 p.m. Investigators say a man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a...
Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left teen in critical condition
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. The arrest comes after WSAV News 3 spoke to the parents of the victim who said they were hoping for a miracle. The parents of the 14-year-old victim told News 3 they […]
Two face charges in December armed robbery in Hardeeville
Two Hardeeville men face charges in connection with an armed robbery in December in Jasper County, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Shyheim Shamar Chisolm, 23, and Jay'Shaun Jenkins, 19, have each been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The two were transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.
SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the...
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition
HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) — A Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. They tell News 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Nicolas and Veronica Torres say they not only need answers but […]
No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after firefighters found her unresponsive inside a Savannah home. According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and heavy smoke conditions throughout the...
What we know so far about the Murdaugh double murder at Moselle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh, the once-prominent former Lowcountry attorney who called authorities to report the murders of his wife and youngest son, will face a jury of his peers as he stands trial for the crimes in just a week’s time. On the night of June...
Woman killed in Fairview Ave. fire
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call at 5914 Fairview Ave. when they found heavy smoke coming from the home just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 17. SFD entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. When searching the structure for any victims, crews located an unresponsive woman and […]
Guyton Police Officer suspended: City looking into social media posts, community questioning response time
Officer Derrian Williams has been suspended from the Guyton Police Department following concerns about one of his social media accounts. The officer was the first from the Guyton Police Department to get to the scene of the house of 89-year-old Betty Ruth Badgett, who was found dead on Christmas Eve.
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
Former Beach High JROTC instructor receives plea deal, will serve 1 year in prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Beach High School JROTC instructor charged with child molestation has taken a plea deal. According to court documents, prosecutors dropped Harry Drayton’s child molestation charges. Drayton instead pleaded guilty to attempted 1st degree improper sexual contact. Drayton will serve one year in prison...
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
