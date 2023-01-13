ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Human remains found near Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
LADY'S ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Man hospitalized after Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Lady’s Island that left a man injured. It happened on Hazel Farms Road at 4:05 p.m. Investigators say a man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Two face charges in December armed robbery in Hardeeville

Two Hardeeville men face charges in connection with an armed robbery in December in Jasper County, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Shyheim Shamar Chisolm, 23, and Jay'Shaun Jenkins, 19, have each been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The two were transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after firefighters found her unresponsive inside a Savannah home. According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and heavy smoke conditions throughout the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman killed in Fairview Ave. fire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call at 5914 Fairview Ave. when they found heavy smoke coming from the home just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 17. SFD entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. When searching the structure for any victims, crews located an unresponsive woman and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
LADSON, SC
WJCL

Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
SAVANNAH, GA

