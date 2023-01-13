Read full article on original website
The McDonald's in Fisherman's Wharf has permanently closed
A sign posted on the front door of the fast food restaurant said a new eatery would soon take its place.
The Jewish Press
San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person
Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
texasbreaking.com
San Francisco’s reparations committee suggests giving each lifelong Black resident $5 million, completely forgiving their debts
Due to decades of “systematic repression” the local Black population experienced, San Francisco’s reparations committee has recommended rewarding each Black long-term resident $5 million and offering 100% debt forgiveness. Slave State. Since California was not technically a slave state, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee,...
Here's what the average 2-bedroom apartment in SF goes for now: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is now $3,950 a month, according to a report from Zumper. The median rent for a studio is now at $2,195 the report states, while a 1-bedroom goes for $2,950 on average. Apartments in the Mission tended to go for below […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission district. Specifically,...
sfstandard.com
What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City
Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
Eater
Here’s Why Local Oysters May Be Hard to Find in the Bay Area for a While
Sensing a distinct lack of locally harvested oysters on Bay Area restaurant menus lately? You’re not alone. As of December 26, the California Department of Public Health has halted the harvesting of any oysters in Tomales Bay. SFGATE reports the dynamic has played out a number of times in the past: when there’s heavy rainfall in the North Bay, farmland fecal matter and wastewater runs into the Bay, rendering oysters inedible for an amount of time. While this is a typical seasonal occurrence, this year’s storm parade caused more flooding than usual.
Eater
Jamaican Food Steps Into the San Francisco Spotlight at the Historic Ferry Building
For Shani Jones, chef and owner of SF-based catering company Peaches Patties, her mother’s Jamaican food is, as she calls it, a “prized possession.” For holidays or special occasions, Jones’s mother would cook a whole spread of Jamaican dishes, along with her specialty item, patties. But in San Francisco, where Jones grew up, she felt there was a lack of accessible Jamaican restaurants on her side of the Bay Bridge, rather than the East Bay or South Bay. That’s when the idea of opening a restaurant that served the beloved food of her childhood began to take hold, especially after returning home from college in Atlanta. “I knew I had no idea about the food business, but I knew about cooking for the family,” Jones says. “I knew that I could do it, and I knew that it would be successful, especially in San Francisco where people are open to different types of food. But I had no idea what type of ride I was in for.”
SFGate
P.F. Chang's, CPK permanently close at Bay Area outdoor mall
Longtime Bay Street Emeryville mall tenants P.F. Chang’s and California Pizza Kitchen have permanently closed, as first reported by the E’ville Eye. P.F. Chang’s, which hosted its last service on Friday, announced the closure on a flyer positioned by the restaurant entrance. A short message read: “Thank you for everything.” According to the E’ville Eye, California Pizza Kitchen likewise closed last week.
Silicon Valley
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville
Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
Critics slam San Francisco's proposed $5 million reparations: 'Outrageous,' 'unconstitutional,' 'unlawful'
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell and radio host Larry Elder react to a San Francisco reparations committee proposing $5 million for Black residents due to decades of 'systematic repression.'
Forbes: SF ranks 3rd in best CA cities to live in for 2023
(KRON) — San Francisco was named the third-best California city to live in for 2023, according to a report by Forbes. San Jose and Vallejo ranked fifth and sixth as the other Bay Area cities to crack the top 10 list. KRON On is streaming news live now Forbes: 10 Best CA Cities To Live […]
beyondchron.org
Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?
The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
Second mudslide in 2 days impacts California commuter train
The ACE commuter train was not operating on Wednesday due to a mudslide.
sfstandard.com
Scandal-Ridden SF Garbage Collector May Lose One of Its Contracts With the City
Recology, the scandal-plagued garbage company that has collected refuse from San Francisco for almost a century, could lose one of its near-monopoly contracts with the city, according to a city official. While this may be the first time since the 1930s that Recology or one of its subsidiaries has not...
lookout.co
New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Amid dramatic ocean swells and drenching atmospheric rivers, a new report lays bare a hidden aspect of sea level rise that has been exacerbating flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The report,...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storms unleash historic rainfall amounts
Storms drenching the Bay Area since Christmas have dropped record levels of precipitation for some cities. Oakland has already received more than its annual average while San Francisco has had its second wettest January on record.
Rent relief is eligible to people making as much as $141,550 in Silicon Valley city
(The Center Square) – In a California city where the school district asked for community members to rent rooms to teachers who they said couldn't afford housing, a person making $141,550 is eligible for a rent and relief program paid for with taxpayer dollars. The city of Milpitas is...
