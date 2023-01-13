ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person

Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
San Francisco’s reparations committee suggests giving each lifelong Black resident $5 million, completely forgiving their debts

Due to decades of “systematic repression” the local Black population experienced, San Francisco’s reparations committee has recommended rewarding each Black long-term resident $5 million and offering 100% debt forgiveness. Slave State. Since California was not technically a slave state, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee,...
What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City

Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
Here’s Why Local Oysters May Be Hard to Find in the Bay Area for a While

Sensing a distinct lack of locally harvested oysters on Bay Area restaurant menus lately? You’re not alone. As of December 26, the California Department of Public Health has halted the harvesting of any oysters in Tomales Bay. SFGATE reports the dynamic has played out a number of times in the past: when there’s heavy rainfall in the North Bay, farmland fecal matter and wastewater runs into the Bay, rendering oysters inedible for an amount of time. While this is a typical seasonal occurrence, this year’s storm parade caused more flooding than usual.
Jamaican Food Steps Into the San Francisco Spotlight at the Historic Ferry Building

For Shani Jones, chef and owner of SF-based catering company Peaches Patties, her mother’s Jamaican food is, as she calls it, a “prized possession.” For holidays or special occasions, Jones’s mother would cook a whole spread of Jamaican dishes, along with her specialty item, patties. But in San Francisco, where Jones grew up, she felt there was a lack of accessible Jamaican restaurants on her side of the Bay Bridge, rather than the East Bay or South Bay. That’s when the idea of opening a restaurant that served the beloved food of her childhood began to take hold, especially after returning home from college in Atlanta. “I knew I had no idea about the food business, but I knew about cooking for the family,” Jones says. “I knew that I could do it, and I knew that it would be successful, especially in San Francisco where people are open to different types of food. But I had no idea what type of ride I was in for.”
P.F. Chang's, CPK permanently close at Bay Area outdoor mall

Longtime Bay Street Emeryville mall tenants P.F. Chang’s and California Pizza Kitchen have permanently closed, as first reported by the E’ville Eye. P.F. Chang’s, which hosted its last service on Friday, announced the closure on a flyer positioned by the restaurant entrance. A short message read: “Thank you for everything.” According to the E’ville Eye, California Pizza Kitchen likewise closed last week.
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville

Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?

The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
