Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
MMAmania.com
Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals
Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul dances on UFC’s Francis Ngannou grave: ‘They have to live with that every day’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wanted more money to continue fighting inside the Octagon, especially when it came to a headlining showdown against ex-light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. “The Predator” also wanted a new contract that afforded him the opportunity to compete in outside endeavors, like boxing.
MMAmania.com
Second UFC fighter released, suspected of ‘substantial involvement’ in MMA betting scandal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight Jeff Molina was slapped with a temporary suspension from combat sports just last month, giving Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) a little extra time to get its ducks in a row. “El Jefe” has not competed since decisioning Zhalgas Zhumagulov last June. At today’s...
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
MMAmania.com
‘Below average’ Francis Ngannou will get exposed in first boxing match — ‘He’s not that good’
Francis Ngannou paid more than $7 million to buy his freedom. Now “The Predator” is a free agent with the right to compete wherever he chooses after winning his unconditional release from UFC. There was talk of a potential boxing match against heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury; however, “The Gypsy King” may no longer be interested if Ngannou doesn’t have the UFC marketing machine behind him.
MMAmania.com
Bellator and BKFC express interest in signing Francis Ngannou following UFC release
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president, Dana White, dropped a bombshell over the weekend after revealing that Francis Ngannou had been released from his contract and stripped of his Heavyweight title, leaving him free and clear to sign with any promotion. As a result, former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, and...
MMAmania.com
Referee Mario Yamasaki argues Dana White’s UFC ban was harsh: ‘I’m not that bad’
Long-time fans of the sport will remember mixed martial arts (MMA) referee, Mario Yamasaki, who had a well-deserved reputation as someone who had a habit of letting fights go too long. Even now, you can still stumble upon Yamasaki Mortal Kombat memes, nearly five years after UFC President, Dana White, very publicly declared Yamasaki would never ref in UFC again.
Popculture
Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54
Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
MMAmania.com
Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso flyweight title fight booked for UFC 285 in Las Vegas
Reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against No. 4-ranked division contender Alexa Grasso at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., March 4, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to ESPN. Shevchenko (23-3) is the...
MMAmania.com
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny full fight preview | UFC 283
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight veterans Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny will go to war this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It’s been about nine months since Burns went to war with Khamzat Chimaev, testing the mega prospect more...
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou’s coach explains UFC departure: ‘It wasn’t the money’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) that Francis Ngannou was being stripped of his Heavyweight title and released by the promotion completely. And while we have heard UFC President Dana White’s take on the situation, we still haven’t heard Ngannou’s. That’s...
MMAmania.com
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker full fight preview | UFC 283
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight finishers Paul Craig and Johnny Walker will throw down this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Craig is an interesting fighter. His strengths and weaknesses are apparent to just about everyone at this point,...
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones: ‘I was chosen by God Himself to be an undefeated fighter’
Credit to Rashad Evans, he called this one back in late 2011. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he was anointed by God to become the greatest fighter of his generation, which is why “Bones” is confident he’ll retire from MMA with an undefeated record.
MMAmania.com
Dana White laughs at fans ‘disgusted’ over Slap Fight injuries — ‘Watch The Voice’
“Nobody’s asking you to watch this,” UFC President Dana White said with a smirk. Just what television executives want to hear ahead of the Power Slap debut tomorrow night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023) on TBS, that a new and controversial sporting league will air in a dedicated time slot but nobody is asking viewers to tune in.
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Teixeira vs. Hill
A vacant belt gets a new owner and a champion faces his stiffest rival for a fourth time this Saturday (Jan. 21, 2023) when Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 headline UFC’s inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) of 2023. UFC 283, which will take place Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will also feature Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny and Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy, as well as an explosive opener pitting Paul Craig against Johnny Walker.
