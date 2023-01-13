California: Severe storm washes away massive chunk of highway

Dramatic footage shows what is left of a stretch of highway after heavy flooding washed away a massive chunk of the pavement.

This video shows the gaping hole left behind on Route 33 in Ventura County after it was hammered by recent storms.

It reveals the severity of the extreme weather that has swept California , leaving homes without power and roads impassable.

The clip, shared by California Department of Transportation, was filmed on Wednesday, 11 January, near Wheeler Springs.

