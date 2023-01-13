ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

California: Severe storm washes away massive chunk of highway

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dyqK_0kDs4J5M00

Dramatic footage shows what is left of a stretch of highway after heavy flooding washed away a massive chunk of the pavement.

This video shows the gaping hole left behind on Route 33 in Ventura County after it was hammered by recent storms.

It reveals the severity of the extreme weather that has swept California , leaving homes without power and roads impassable.

The clip, shared by California Department of Transportation, was filmed on Wednesday, 11 January, near Wheeler Springs.

The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

