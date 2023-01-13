Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.

Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.

During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.

