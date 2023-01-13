Nonprofit leader, higher education administrator ‘excited,’ ‘eager’ to serve Allentown School Board after appointment to vacancies

Dr. Evelyn Santana, and Andrene Brown, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, were named the two new Allentown school board members. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Allentown School Board appointed a community nonprofit leader and a higher education administrator to serve on the board in a Thursday special meeting called to fill two vacancies left by recent resignations.

Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana — both district parents — will fill vacancies left by now-state Sen. Nick Miller and longtime board Director Charlie Thiel. They were appointed in a 7-0 vote after being chosen as the board’s top two out of eight candidates.

Miller announced his resignation last month ahead of his term as state senator. Thiel’s resignation became public Wednesday when it was listed on the meeting’s agenda. In his resignation letter, Thiel cited “professional obligations” as the reason for his departure. He was not present at Thursday’s meeting, and has not responded to requests for comment.

Brown and Santana will be sworn in at the next board meeting Jan. 26 and serve as school directors until December 2023. To serve past then, they will have to run in the November election.

“I thought that both individuals showed knowledge and background of the kind of community service that we provide,” board President Audrey Mathison said of the new board members.

Brown is executive director of Fine Feather Foundation , a nonprofit that works with Allentown youth to encourage mental wellness through arts programming. Brown said she will use this experience to help the district seek out more grants, donations and “untapped” funds.

She has two children in Allentown middle schools and has lived in the city for a decade. She is originally from Jamaica and previously lived in New York. Before founding her nonprofit, Brown worked as a business manager contracted to work with retailers like Bloomingdale’s. She has 20 years of business management experience in finances, personnel and customer service.

Brown recently applied for a seat on Allentown City Council vacated by state Rep. Josh Seigel in December, but was not appointed.

“I’m excited to be able to serve in this capacity,” Brown said after being appointed to the school board. “We’ve been serving from the ground level with our organization doing after-school programming and summer camp, and I think being able to assess the needs of students on that level will further help me to be able to serve on this board and be effective at it.”

Evelyn Santana is an Allen High School graduate and former 5th-grade teacher in the district. She is a first-generation American. Her family is originally from the Dominican Republic, and she moved to Allentown from New York with her family as a teenager. She is also the parent of a district student.

Santana is also a first-generation college graduate, who went on to earn her doctorate in higher education, leadership and innovation. She wrote the dissertation, “Factors that Effect Retention and Graduation in Minority Students in College.”

Santana works as an executive director at Harcum College, a private two-year college, where she sits on the president’s cabinet and serves as a committee member for the school’s board of trustees. Her career has given her insight into finances, strategic planning, enrollment, policy and program approval, she said.

“I am eager to get into the district and be hands on to see what changes I can bring,” Santana said after being voted onto the board. “A lot of my experience is higher education, but I initially started K-12, and I really do think with new initiatives and innovations we can really change things around for the district, so I’m really looking forward to just getting started.”

Including Brown and Santana, eight applicants were interviewed publicly for the vacancies Thursday. All the applicants were current or former district parents, or district graduates themselves.

The applicants were asked the same questions to gauge their opinions on charter schools, board ethics, district unions, finances, student academic achievement, staff professional development and overall perceived district strengths and weaknesses.

Brown’s top priorities are arts programming in schools, mental health awareness, school safety and addressing the impacts of the opioid epidemic.

“The defining role of my life is being a mother, being a community leader and also being a community advocate,” she said during her interview.

Brown said she sees the board’s role as one of hiring and managing the superintendent, overseeing the budget and implementing policies and procedures. She said transparency with the community is essential.

The new board members will likely help the district choose a permanent superintendent, following the controversial exit of former Superintendent John Stanford. The board has not yet announced a timeline for the superintendent selection process, and Carol Birks continues to serve as acting superintendent.

Brown also wants to see the district collaborate with local organizations and be more proactive in addressing issues, instead of reactive. “We are reacting to fires, we are reacting to issues,” she said.

The district’s greatest strength is its teachers, she said. Brown thinks student academic achievement can be bolstered through arts and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Students are not using both sides of their brain,” she said. “Statistics show that if students are using the left and the right, they do well academically.”

When it comes to charter schools, Brown said the district could keep students in neighborhood public schools by offering programs families seek out through charters, such as arts and innovation programming, as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming.

“I think she has an understanding of what it’s like not only as a parent, but as a community leader,” school Director LaTarsha Brown said of Andrene Brown. They are not related. “She comes out to the meetings and speaks her truth, and I appreciate that.”

In her interview, Santana said she sees the board as responsible for total district oversight, including school policies, curriculum, budget decisions and discipline.

Santana said she needs to learn more about how charters operate, but knows district dollars follow students to these schools in the form of charter tuition payments. She didn’t express her opinion on how charter schools impact the district.

As for district strengths, Santana pointed to diversity. “That diversity is coming right back into the community,” she said. In her work in higher education, she’s seen how a lack of diversity can hinder students. She said staff diversity training is essential to continue fostering this strength.

When it comes to challenges, Santana said one of the biggest district concerns is parent engagement. She said parents need to know how important education is for students; she wants to see the district offer workshops for parents.

“I don’t think that we are doing the best job that we could be doing for students after they graduate high school and go out into the workforce or college or whatever it is they’re going to do,” she said, noting students have to be prepared to contribute to society whether its by going to college or not.

In addition to Santana and Brown, other interviewees included: Louis Holzman, Karen Ocasio, Shellie Santiago, Kiara Santos, Zaleeae Sierra and Ana Tiburcio. Applicant Milagros Canales, president of the Old Fairgrounds Neighborhood Association, was not present Thursday and did not interview before the board.

The board informally shared their top two choices to fill the vacancies before jointly voting to appoint Brown and Santana because the two were informal favorites shared by the majority of the board. There was no public discussion of the interviews by the seven board members; they simply shared their top two choices to fill the vacancies.

All board members besides Jennifer Lynn Ortiz listed Brown in their top two choices. Ortiz listed Santana and Tiburcio, a district graduate and parent who has worked as a tax preparer for a decade. Tiburcio also translates district information into Spanish for community members, she said.

Santana was also a top-two choice for Mathison, Wilt and school Director Lisa Conover, along with Brown.

School Directors Phoebe Harris and LaTarsha Brown also included Tiburcio in their top choices, along with Brown.

Palmer was the only board member to place Ocasio in his top two choices, along with Brown. Ocasio is an ASD graduate and parent who works for the city of Allentown as a benefits manager.

Of the remaining applicants, Holzman is a district graduate and business development manager at Altitude Marketing in Emmaus; Santiago is a district graduate and a former teacher who runs her own business, Lettering for Freedom, through which she designs hand-lettered signs and gifts; Santos is a district graduate and store protection specialist at Ross in Whitehall; and Sierra is a 2021 district graduate who works as a youth coordinator with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.

“I don’t want anyone to be discouraged,” Conover said of the applicants, noting they should consider running in future school board elections. “We want those persons who did not get chosen to join us, follow us, don’t stop just because you weren’t chosen tonight.”

