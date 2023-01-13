Popular Mexican restaurant Cactus Blue gearing up to open new location

Cactus Blue — a restaurant that spent nearly 18 years in Bethlehem — is getting ready to open its new location near Emmaus.

The restaurant will have a soft opening 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Saturday, Jan. 21 at its new location, 4030 Chestnut St, Upper Milford Township. It will be dine in and take out.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says the restaurant will expand hours in the future, as well as add menu items. They are planning a grand opening event at 4 p.m. Jan. 31.

The restaurant closed its 2915 Schoenersville Road location at the end of December to transition to the new site. Cactus Blue takes over what used to be 29 Cooks. (29 Cooks Catering and Culinary Center is at 5402 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township.)

Info: https://www.facebook.com/CactusBlueMexicanRestaurant