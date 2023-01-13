ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Popular Mexican restaurant Cactus Blue gearing up to open new location

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 5 days ago

Cactus Blue — a restaurant that spent nearly 18 years in Bethlehem — is getting ready to open its new location near Emmaus.

The restaurant will have a soft opening 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Saturday, Jan. 21 at its new location, 4030 Chestnut St, Upper Milford Township. It will be dine in and take out.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says the restaurant will expand hours in the future, as well as add menu items. They are planning a grand opening event at 4 p.m. Jan. 31.

The restaurant closed its 2915 Schoenersville Road location at the end of December to transition to the new site. Cactus Blue takes over what used to be 29 Cooks. (29 Cooks Catering and Culinary Center is at 5402 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township.)

Info: https://www.facebook.com/CactusBlueMexicanRestaurant

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighvalleystyle.com

Go Inside Nowhere Coffee Co.'s Allentown Location

Lauren and Juan Vargas want to make “Going Nowhere” a special part of your routine. Enjoy cozy vibes, specialty brews and delicious food items at both coffee shop locations. Lauren & Juan Vargas. Owners. Describe the journey that led you to launching Nowhere Coffee Co. The years leading...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Downtown Bethlehem Hibachi grill secures 200+ reservations ahead of opening. Here’s the date.

Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc. in Downtown Bethlehem hasn’t opened its doors yet, but the grill already has secured hundreds of reservations. Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, posted on the company’s Facebook page the eatery has been inundated with calls after its phone number went into operation this past weekend. Some patrons commented they were trying upward of 100 times to get through with the influx of callers.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers wrapped around the building to wait for the grand opening of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain’s newest addition, Duck Donuts. Customers were seen braving the cold in Moosic to get a taste of some warm, made-to-order donuts from the newest doughnut shop in town, Duck Donuts. Duck Donuts’ “duckbassador,” […]
MOOSIC, PA
tourcounsel.com

Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

With more than a hundred stores, Oxford Valley Mall is another of the shopping centers in Philadelphia with the longest history, having been open for almost 50 years. It is northeast of the city, just half an hour from downtown Philadelphia. Among its most outstanding stores are the department stores JCPenney and Macy's (offering clothing from a wide variety of brands, as well as jewelry, accessories, shoes and products for the home), the clothing brand Forever 21 or the famous makeup store Sephora. There are also places for children to either dress up their own teddy bear at Build-A-Bear or buy clothes for them at The Children's Place. If you want to buy official products from TV series, movies, comics or even musical groups you can go to the Hot Topic and FYE stores.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Furniture Company Scammed Customers: Police

A Bucks County furniture company is accused of pocketing customers' money without actually delivering merchandise. A&A Custom Furniture of Perkasie advertises unique, handcrafted furniture and home goods on its since-deleted website, but police say the company has been stiffing its clientele. Investigators say the company, run by Austin and Amanda...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco

RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical

Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy