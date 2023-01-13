ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

evangelinetoday.com

Vidrine is arrested for stolen four-wheeler

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 17 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Patrol Division stopped a four- wheeler on LA. 10. Upon coming into contact with the driver it was learned that he had just stolen the.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
999ktdy.com

1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia man killed after truck crashes, becomes submerged in canal

A New Iberia man was killed after his truck ran off the roadway and became submerged in a drainage canal Monday morning. John Rodrigue, 62, was driving south on South Lewis Street near U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish when his 2014 Ford F-150 ran off the road just before 8 a.m.. The truck struck a utility pole and then overturned in a drainage canal, becoming submerged, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 12 Bobby Chapman, 64, 200 block of Bollich Road, Eunice. Stop sign and yield signs, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver’s license suspension, revocation of license, switched license plate and no insurance.
EUNICE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
