38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearm, and Other Crimes
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearms, and Other Crimes. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A man has been arrested in Louisiana suspected of multiple drug and weapon charges after a search of his vehicle revealed cocaine, meth, marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The Jeff...
Louisiana man arrested after shooting into a local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
Vidrine is arrested for stolen four-wheeler
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 17 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Patrol Division stopped a four- wheeler on LA. 10. Upon coming into contact with the driver it was learned that he had just stolen the.
1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street
Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Lafayette High incident
Lafayette High had again been evacuated because of a threat on social media. The all-clear was given around 10:30 a.m.
VIDEO: Abbeville man arrested after five hour standoff with police
Riderick Rice, of Abbeville, was arrested Monday after a standoff with Abbeville and Vermilion police.
Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
VIDEO: Police respond to bomb threat at Lafayette High School
Lafayette Police are on the scene at Lafayette High School due to a possible bomb threat at the school.
Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
New Iberia man killed after truck crashes, becomes submerged in canal
A New Iberia man was killed after his truck ran off the roadway and became submerged in a drainage canal Monday morning. John Rodrigue, 62, was driving south on South Lewis Street near U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish when his 2014 Ford F-150 ran off the road just before 8 a.m.. The truck struck a utility pole and then overturned in a drainage canal, becoming submerged, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 12 Bobby Chapman, 64, 200 block of Bollich Road, Eunice. Stop sign and yield signs, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver’s license suspension, revocation of license, switched license plate and no insurance.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
St. Landry deputies searching for missing man
James Ronnie Bourque, 61, was last seen at 11 a.m. on January 11 at the Copper Crowne Equestrian Center, which is located at 5180 La. 182 in Opelousas.
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
Opelousas Police investigating shooting that injured one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 7 pm Monday in the 200 block of Elementary Lane that injured one adult female victim.
