Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO