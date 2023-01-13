ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

At least eight dead as tornadoes rip through Georgia, Alabama

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

First responders and rescue crews continued on Friday to dig through debris and destruction after a series of deadly tornadoes barreled through Alabama and Georgia, killing at least eight people, including a child.

The powerful storm system ripped roofs off homes, uprooted trees and downed power lines. Nearly 50,000 homes and businesses across Georgia and Alabama were still in the dark on Friday afternoon, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us .

The historic city of Selma, Ala. was among the hardest hit, with a twister cutting through the downtown area starting Thursday around noon. Meteorologists said it remained on the ground for some 50 miles and caused damage in another seven counties.

Selma city council members on Thursday evening gathered outdoors on a sidewalk and declared a state of emergency by cell phone light.

Another tornado left a 20-mile path of destruction across two rural Alabama communities. In Georgia, a child was killed after a tree fell on top of a car in Jackson, Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue told Atlanta television station WSB.

Most of the storm deaths were in Alabama. Search teams in Autauga County discovered a body just before daybreak near a home leveled by the severe weather, Coroner Buster Barber said. The death brought the toll to seven in the county, located about 40 miles northeast of Selma.

Another 12 people were hospitalized in wake of the deadly weather, and Ernie Baggett, Autauga County’s emergency management director, said those numbers could climb as crews continue their search.

While the full scope of the damage remained unclear, Baggett confirmed about 40 homes were destroyed in the area, including several mobile homes that were sent flying by the intense winds.

The National Weather Service said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 Alabama counties and 14 Georgia counties.

With News Wire Services

Daily News

Daily News

