ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Justice with Jessica: CDOT training helps officers identify impaired drivers

By Jessica Crawford
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m17Ua_0kDs33nW00

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is helping officers determine whether motorists are driving under the influence. And to do so, the department is holding a Drug Recognition Expert certification training.

The training is coming at a time when Colorado had record-breaking fatalities on the road. More than a third of those wrecks involved impaired drivers.

The nine-day course helps officers learn the skills to determine whether a driver is impaired by certain substances — or a mix of them. They also learn how to properly document the cases and present them in the court room.

"There is some new data out there indicating that people are combining alcohol with other drugs, which really amplifies their impairment," says Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager for CDOT. "That's why law enforcement has to increase their skills to be able to identify those other drugs that are impairing people."

In 2022, more than 700 people died on Colorado roads. Thirty-seven percent of those crashes involved impaired drivers.

Officers like Carlos Medina, who is taking the Drug Recognition Expert certification training, is hoping to change those stats. For him, it's personal.

"I was hit by a drunk driver, when I was 18 years old," says Medina. "Thankfully, I wasn't injured."

Select officers from 16 different agencies are undergoing the training. Each one, hoping to protect the people living in their neighborhoods.

"I noticed that it became a problem within my jurisdiction," says Medina. "I think it saves a life every time I... you know, make a DUI arrest or something like that."

Colorado currently has 146 Drug Recognition Experts. This training aims to increase the number to more than 200 experts in the near future.

The specialized recognition process takes about an hour for officers to perform. They assess a person's vital signs, automatic responses, ability to process information, and more. It helps them detect not only whether a person is impaired, but what substance might be impairing them.

Instructor Brian Phillips says it's something more officers need to learn as more drivers are found to be impaired behind the wheel.

"A selfish decision to choose to drive impaired... is a decision to where you are taking other people's loved ones lives into your hand," says Phillips.

It's a problem Medina says he's ready to confront in his own neighborhood.

"We're able to get this training and take it back to our communities and make our communities and just the state of Colorado in general, a safer place," he says.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - A teenage girl from Colorado is suspected of driving faster than 100 miles per hour during a chase with Nebraska state troopers. Nebraska State Patrol shared details with the public about the Monday night chase in a news release. The suspect vehicle was spotted along I-80 at about 9:35 at night only going 35 miles per hour, when troopers tried to stop the driver the chase started.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
LINCOLN, NE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
9News

Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy