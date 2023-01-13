ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
What's the real cost of 'free eggs'?

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A combination of inflation and avian flu spreading across the nation has created a near perfect storm for egg prices: the cost for some store brands has more than doubled in the past year.  Now, frustrated shoppers are getting creative – some are even exploring getting backyard egg laying chickens. But is it really a cost saver?"The amount of money that you'll spent on feed, buying them a waterer, a secure coop and all of those things – you could have been buying the finest eggs that they have in any grocery store around," says...
