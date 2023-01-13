Read full article on original website
TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart
The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recalled Over the Holidays
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those who were eager to enjoy Christmas in a cup, they may have have had to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalled AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
Viral TikTok Pink Sauce Gets Released In Walmart, Twitter’s Still Skeptical
In the age of social media and influencers, getting a bag has never been so attainable. Random trends go viral, and a new product is suddenly on the market, just like the pink sauce, which currently has 641 million hashtags. It all started last June when TikTok creator Chef Pii unveiled a pink-colored dipping sauce […]
qualityassurancemag.com
Dave's Gourmet Helps Pink Sauce Land at Retail
Editor's Note: QA advisory board member and frequent contributor Darin Detwiler filled us in on his thoughts on TikTok's pink sauce at IAFP last year. Watch it here. DALLAS — Dave's Gourmet has partnered with a young entrepreneur to help bring her vision from TikTok to the commercial market. Chef Pii, the creator of Pink Sauce and a popular social media influencer, attempted to launch her creation to a wanting public, selling out of her initial stock in days. However, a lack of commercial food production knowledge led to significant obstacles. Production was paused, leaving a lot of customers waiting for their product with no immediate solution to satisfy the overwhelming demand for her Pink Sauce this past summer.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked
There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Popculture
Breakfast Sandwiches Facing Recall
The Canadian government has issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. The milk is not listed on the label. Due to the product being sold nationally, customers are encouraged to check to see if you they have recalled products, do not consume any recalled products to which you they are allergic or sensitive to, do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products, and/or immediately discard or return recalled products.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
Popculture
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?
Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Outrage at Costco: Customers Complain About Higher Prices on Popular Grocery Items!
Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items. Shoppers at Costco in Brooklyn, New York have recently taken to Reddit to complain about alleged price hikes on popular grocery items. Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items.
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
