Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBY
FOUND: Missing, endangered Elmira 14-year-old 'likely disoriented or confused'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Search and Rescue crews located a missing teenager after searching a 4-and-a-half square mile area off of Hwy 126 near Fern Ridge Lake. 14-year-old Corbin William Turner of Elmira was found safe after he was reported missing at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, January 18 after leaving his home in the 89000blk of Demming Rd.
KCBY
Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
KCBY
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
KCBY
Perigean-Spring Tides occuring over the next week along the Oregon Coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beachgoers along the Oregon Coast over the next week will experience the Perigean Spring Tides. These special tides are forecast to impact the coast from January 18th through the 26th and are a result of the sun, earth, and moon all being in alignment with each other.
KCBY
Kells Pub, Shamrock Run joining forces for Irish Festival on Portland Waterfront
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Portland will have a new celebration as two longstanding holiday events join forces for the “Irish Festival.”. The Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery announced their new partnership on Tuesday, unveiling several changes to this year’s festivities.
KCBY
West Linn, Oregon City leaders gather to discuss I-205 tolling project
PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders from West Linn and Oregon City gathered at West Linn City Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the Interstate 205 tolling project. The council meeting was packed with almost every person there about the project. For now, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to start...
KCBY
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
KCBY
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
KCBY
OSU College of Engineering to develop zero-emissions 'SuperTruck'
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Researchers from the Oregon State University College of Engineering are partnering up with Daimler Trucks North America in order to develop a zero-emissions heavy-duty truck capable of regional and long-haul freight deliveries, according to a release from OSU. Oregon State University's Yue Cao and Alan Fern...
KCBY
Activists, teachers oppose school resource officers during MLK march
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered in North Portland on Monday for the 9th annual “Reclaim the Dream March” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They say it’s a moment to showcase a commitment to MLK’s dream of human rights and dignity for all.
KCBY
Reser Stadium renovations are on track to finish up in June
After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
KCBY
Oregon Women call for urgency after WSU loss
It was another split weekend on the hardwood for Oregon Women's Basketball as the Ducks beat Washington but fell to Washington State in a controversial overtime loss. but a big game from Chance Gray landed her the PAC-12 freshman of the week none the less. It was a tough pill...
KCBY
Oregon women's basketball falls in overtime to Washington State
EUGENE, Ore. — After taking down the Huskies on Friday, the Oregon women's basketball team came into Sunday's game against Washington State hungry for a weekend sweep. But the Cougars were also looking for a weekend road sweep after taking down the Beavers on Friday. WSU came out crimson...
KCBY
Beavers search for a new running backs coach
CORVALLIS, Ore. — With success comes new problems - even in the world of college sports. As a head coach, if your team turns out a successful season, chances are some of your coaching staff will get new jobs elsewhere. Oregon State is now looking for a new running...
KCBY
Oregon State left off preseason baseball rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. — D-1 Baseball released their pre-season rankings ahead of the new baseball season and there was one noticeable omission on the poll. For a second year in a row, Oregon State’s baseball team was left unranked by the poll. The Beavers’ season ended last year in...
Comments / 0