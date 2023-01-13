Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
Related
leoweekly.com
A Little Light Housekeeping
Y’all, it’s wild times at LEO. Moving into the editor-in-chief’s chair means things start shifting like tectonic plates. This week, we moved Pangea to bring you an issue that we think is fun, super readable, and a little bit different. I’ve told you that LEO is a biweekly print magazine and a daily digital. What does that mean?
leoweekly.com
The Sports And Social Club Having First Drag Brunch
The Sports and Social Club is hosting its first ever Divas Live! Drag Brunch. Come see their queens work the stage, enjoy and “sickening” brunch menu and a list of specialty cocktails. The first drag brunch will be Feb. 26 at the bar located at 427 S. 4th...
leoweekly.com
Storytelling Event Girl Code Returns to Louisville
Storytelling events have seen a rise in popularity over the past decade or so, and they have proven to be a valuable tool in human connection. The storytelling event Girl Code is set to return on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Trouble Bar (1149 S. Shelby St.). The event — which...
leoweekly.com
Local Fleetwood Mac Tribute Act To Honor Christine McVie
Back2Mac, a Louisville-based Fleetwood Mac tribute act, will host a show celebrating the life and musical legacy of Christine McVie at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 20, at Headliners. The show will include performances from Out Loud Louisville (formerly Girls Rock Louisville) as well as Natalie Bajandas, Sherry Edwards, Rachel...
leoweekly.com
‘Dot’ Coming To Pandora Productions: A Preview And Interview With Producing Artistic Director Michael Drury
For Michael Drury, producing artistic director of Pandora Productions, reflection always seems inextricably linked to action. I suppose that’s the essence of an actor’s work and one of the reasons theatrical storytelling endures as such a powerful, universal, provocative form of storytelling. In a 2015 interview, Drury told...
leoweekly.com
The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for Jan. 18
A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom). 7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
leoweekly.com
I Love Juice Bar Opens New Storefront in Norton Commons
Franchise Owner, Ashley McCarthy, is excited to announce the official grand opening of I Love Juice Bar in Norton Commons. With locations across 11 states in the Southeast, I Love Juice Bar provides a lengthy list of juices, smoothies, bowls and more with vegan and gluten-free options for those who want them. The Norton Commons location will be the second location to come to Louisville, with the first located in Middletown.
leoweekly.com
Bahn Thai & M Returns Thai Flavor To Holiday Manor
It’s not usually difficult for a restaurant critic to learn about new eateries around our town. Either the owner or chef clues me in with an email, text, or news release, or I’ll hear about it on social media or the Louisville HotBytes forum. Now and then, though,...
leoweekly.com
LEO Celebrates Muhammad Ali, The Original G.O.A.T. With Our Ten Fav. Ali Quotes
Muhammad Ali was born in Louisville, on Jan. 17, 1942. Ali grew up in Louisville’s West End on Grand Avenue. Ali began his training as a fighter when he was 12, and at age 18, won a gold medal in the 1960 Summer Olympics. That same year, he decided to turn pro and then converted to Islam in 1961. In 1964, at age 22, he won the world heavyweight championship defeating Sonny Liston.
leoweekly.com
Here are the winners of Louisville’s 2023 Freedom Awards
On Jan. 15, Mayor Craig Greenberg awarded two individuals with ties to Louisville a 2023 Freedom Award. The recipients were honored for exemplifying Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision for equality and inclusion. This year’s recipients were Dawne Gee and Junior Bridgeman. Gee is WAVE-TV news anchor with over...
leoweekly.com
New Episode Of ‘The Deck’ Podcast To Explore Louisville Cold Case Murder
On May 22, 2005, Timothy Blair, Jr. was found murdered in West Louisville. He was dressed in drag and had been shot multiple times. At first, the 19-year-old’s murder was believed to be a hate crime, but his mother Rosalind began to think otherwise and felt that the police did not do enough to find the murderer of her child.
leoweekly.com
Celebrate Veganuary At These 16 Vegan-/Vegetarian-Friendly Louisville Restaurants
It's pretty common for people to try out resolutions in January — to exercise more, to drink more water, to try new things, etc. If you're trying "Veganuary," a challenge where people go vegan for the month, why not start at these local businesses? Even if going fully vegan isn't your thing, there are plenty of vegetarian-friendly venues here to try.
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Bringing Justice Home Receives Donation From Bonnycastle Club Foundation
Bringing Justice Home, a Louisville nonprofit received of a “very generous” donation from Bonnycastle Club Foundation, a local organization affiliated with the Bonnycastle Club, according to a press release. The Bonnycastle Club Foundation was recently formed to be the formal charitable giving arm for funds raised by the...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Sits On $38 Million In Rent Assistance While Residents Are Evicted
This story is by the Kentucky Lantern, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. More of Kentucky Lantern’s work can be found at kentuckylantern.com. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter. This week...
leoweekly.com
Republican Group: Kentucky Ag Commissioner To Appear Alongside LMPD Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor Raid
Editor’s note: On Jan. 17, the day after this story published, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles released a statement to LEO saying he was no longer attending the event “due to the controversial nature of another speaker” at the event. According to a now-deleted Facebook post by a...
Comments / 0