Online fundraiser launched for man injured in Allentown trench collapse

Rescue crews work to rescue a man stuck in a trench collapse Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Allentown. A second man who was stuck had already been freed. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

An online fundraiser was launched Thursday to help pay medical bills for a man injured in an Allentown trench collapse .

The GoFundMe, “ Jason’s Medical Bills - 8 Hours Buried in Trench ,” had raised just over $3,000 of its $50,000 goal by Friday afternoon.

“His injuries are extensive,” according to the fundraiser’s description. “We think we’ve ruled out fractured vertebrae in his neck, though they are injured, and he has many broken teeth, as well as a dislocated jaw. After jaw surgery, he will need six weeks of recovery eating soft and liquid food only. He’s also undergoing kidney function tests.”

The Morning Call has reached out to the fundraiser’s organizer, Ivy Hansell, for comment. She is fundraising for her husband’s medical bills, according to the description.

Two men were rescued Wednesday from the collapsed trench behind a home in the 1500 block of Gordon St. The trench was 11 ½ feet deep and, after getting one man out with a ladder, crews from the Valley and beyond worked to dig another man out, who was buried up to his chin .

Officials have not released the names of either man rescued, and the investigation into the collapse is ongoing.

Shortly before the man was pulled out of the trench, his wife told him she was pregnant with their first child, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The fundraiser also mentions a baby on the way.

“I found out yesterday, of all days, that I was unexpectedly pregnant with our first child,” according to the description. “Someone must have overheard me encouraging Jason with this news as he was finally about to be rescued and free, and released it to the news world.

“While this isn’t how we would’ve planned to tell the world of our pregnancy blessing, we’re comfortable being open now, and our dear baby is a driving factor behind this fundraising.”

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .