ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Online fundraiser launched for man injured in Allentown trench collapse

By Molly Bilinski, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rsDM_0kDs2AvZ00
Rescue crews work to rescue a man stuck in a trench collapse Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Allentown. A second man who was stuck had already been freed. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

An online fundraiser was launched Thursday to help pay medical bills for a man injured in an Allentown trench collapse .

The GoFundMe, “ Jason’s Medical Bills - 8 Hours Buried in Trench ,” had raised just over $3,000 of its $50,000 goal by Friday afternoon.

“His injuries are extensive,” according to the fundraiser’s description. “We think we’ve ruled out fractured vertebrae in his neck, though they are injured, and he has many broken teeth, as well as a dislocated jaw. After jaw surgery, he will need six weeks of recovery eating soft and liquid food only. He’s also undergoing kidney function tests.”

The Morning Call has reached out to the fundraiser’s organizer, Ivy Hansell, for comment. She is fundraising for her husband’s medical bills, according to the description.

Two men were rescued Wednesday from the collapsed trench behind a home in the 1500 block of Gordon St. The trench was 11 ½ feet deep and, after getting one man out with a ladder, crews from the Valley and beyond worked to dig another man out, who was buried up to his chin .

Officials have not released the names of either man rescued, and the investigation into the collapse is ongoing.

Shortly before the man was pulled out of the trench, his wife told him she was pregnant with their first child, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The fundraiser also mentions a baby on the way.

“I found out yesterday, of all days, that I was unexpectedly pregnant with our first child,” according to the description. “Someone must have overheard me encouraging Jason with this news as he was finally about to be rescued and free, and released it to the news world.

“While this isn’t how we would’ve planned to tell the world of our pregnancy blessing, we’re comfortable being open now, and our dear baby is a driving factor behind this fundraising.”

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .

Comments / 1

KJ Lasko
5d ago

Employer doesn’t have worker’s comp for his employees to cover medical bills and lost wages for injuries incurred on the job? No health insurance? No short and long term disability insurance? I’m all for Go Fund Me’s when needed but……………….

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police investigating shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after gunfire early Wednesday in Scranton. Reports came in around 3:30 a.m. for several shots fired on Deacon Street. Scranton police confirm several shots were fired into a home. No one was hurt. Investigators ask anyone in the neighborhood with security cameras to...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco

RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police investigating Berks County armed robbery

WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to State Police, the suspect entered the Fulton Bank on 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. The suspect allegedly showed a 30-30 action rifle in his right hand and a camouflage backpack in his left hand.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating an accident on Route 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Armand Hammer Boulevard exit. Police said a truck hit the bridge and went down an embankment. The eastbound lanes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Man shot during Monument Park argument; injury not life-threatening

A man was shot in the leg on Tuesday, Jan. 17, following an argument that took place in a Lebanon park, according to a Lebanon city police release. Lebanon police said they were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a male with a gunshot wound.
LEBANON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

EMS called to help intoxicated caregiver

Shamokin, Pa. — A caregiver for a special needs child was so drunk during her shift, EMS had to be called in order to wake her, police say. Caitlin Ilene Bitler, 33, of Shamokin allegedly consumed eight double shots of alcohol while on gabapentin, lithium, and chlorhexidine, according to an affidavit. When the parents came home shortly before midnight on Oct. 28, they discovered Bitler unresponsive inside the juvenile’s room, police said. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy