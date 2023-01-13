Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Mike McCarthy Dances in Cowboys Locker Room After Win Over Bucs
He couldn’t help but laugh at himself when celebrating with his players. A year after his job security was called into question, this one had to feel pretty good for Mike McCarthy. And luckily for football fans, the whole NFL world got to enjoy his viral celebration. The typically...
Bucs Release Positive Update on Russell Gage After Frightening Injury
The Tampa receiver had to be carried off the field on a backboard late in Monday night’s playoff game. Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a concussion and neck injury late in Monday night’s game against the Cowboys, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.
Report: Lions’ Johnson Staying in Detroit Despite Coaching Interest
The first-year offensive coordinator had three head-coaching interviews arranged. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will stay in Detroit instead of leaving for a head coaching opportunity, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson was expected to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday and was also on the wish lists for the Colts and Texans, but he told all three teams that he is declining the interest.
Report: Boise St. QB Hank Bachmeier transferring to La. Tech
After starting at quarterback for four years at Boise State, Hank Bachmeier is transferring to Louisiana Tech, ESPN reported Wednesday.
