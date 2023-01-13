ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
KXAN

Mike McCarthy Dances in Cowboys Locker Room After Win Over Bucs

He couldn’t help but laugh at himself when celebrating with his players. A year after his job security was called into question, this one had to feel pretty good for Mike McCarthy. And luckily for football fans, the whole NFL world got to enjoy his viral celebration. The typically...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Bucs Release Positive Update on Russell Gage After Frightening Injury

The Tampa receiver had to be carried off the field on a backboard late in Monday night’s playoff game. Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a concussion and neck injury late in Monday night’s game against the Cowboys, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
KXAN

Report: Lions’ Johnson Staying in Detroit Despite Coaching Interest

The first-year offensive coordinator had three head-coaching interviews arranged. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will stay in Detroit instead of leaving for a head coaching opportunity, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson was expected to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday and was also on the wish lists for the Colts and Texans, but he told all three teams that he is declining the interest.
DETROIT, MI

