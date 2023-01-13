Meek Mill has endured a number of legal issues over his career, but now he’s able to say that one hurdle is cleared in his home state. MIll was among a group of individuals who were granted a pardon by Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf, with the Philadelphia rapper vowing to do more for his community on the back of the news.

Meek Mill shared an image of the declaration from Gov. Wolf via his Instagram page and wrote a brief yet hopeful message in the caption of the post.

“Thank y’all [crying emoji],” Meek wrote. “I’m only gone do more for my community, on god! [series of shining star emojis] #newlevelsunlocked.”

The rapper born Rihmeek Williams was slapped with weapons and drug charges in 2008 and sentenced in January 2009 by Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley to 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison and seven years of probation. Mill went on to serve five months and battled the charges along with reported probation violations and continued jail time.

He has since become a notable face in the criminal justice reform movement with assistance from the likes of Robert Kraft, Jay-Z, and others.

Gov. Wolf’s office issued a press release highlighting that over 2,500 individuals were granted pardons this week, the most in state history.

In his excitement, Mill also took to Twitter, writing, “I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!”

Congratulations are in order for Meek Mill.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

—

Photo: Monica Morgan / Getty

The post Meek Mill Granted Pardon By Pennsylvania Governor appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .