ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Meek Mill Granted Pardon By Pennsylvania Governor

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zprY_0kDs1tF700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoAGw_0kDs1tF700

Meek Mill has endured a number of legal issues over his career, but now he’s able to say that one hurdle is cleared in his home state. MIll was among a group of individuals who were granted a pardon by Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf, with the Philadelphia rapper vowing to do more for his community on the back of the news.

Meek Mill shared an image of the declaration from Gov. Wolf via his Instagram page and wrote a brief yet hopeful message in the caption of the post.

“Thank y’all [crying emoji],” Meek wrote. “I’m only gone do more for my community, on god! [series of shining star emojis] #newlevelsunlocked.”

The rapper born Rihmeek Williams was slapped with weapons and drug charges in 2008 and sentenced in January 2009 by Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley to 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison and seven years of probation. Mill went on to serve five months and battled the charges along with reported probation violations and continued jail time.

He has since become a notable face in the criminal justice reform movement with assistance from the likes of Robert Kraft, Jay-Z, and others.

Gov. Wolf’s office issued a press release highlighting that over 2,500 individuals were granted pardons this week, the most in state history.

In his excitement, Mill also took to Twitter, writing, “I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!”

Congratulations are in order for Meek Mill.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

Photo: Monica Morgan / Getty

The post Meek Mill Granted Pardon By Pennsylvania Governor appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News

Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Salutes ‘Young King’ Meek Mill For Earning Pardon

Boosie Badazz has offered words of praise and encouragement to Meek Mill after learning that he recently received a pardon from the governor of Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia rapper took to Instagram on Thursday (January 12) to share a certificate signed by Governor Tom Wolf, outlining his prior convictions and the decision for him to be relieved of the legal consequences resulting from them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Praises Meek Mill After Recent Pardon

Boosie Badazz celebrated Meek Mill receiving a pardon on Twitter. Boosie Badazz shared praise for Meek Mill on Twitter, Saturday, after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pardoned the Philadelphia rapper. Wolf gave out pardons to a total of 369 recipients during the week. “@MeekMill Mill GOT A PARDON!!,” Boosie wrote in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service

The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service. "Personally and...
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones On Gunna's RICO Plea Deal: 'None Of My N-ggas Took A Plea'

Jim Jones has weighed in on Gunna taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, reminding the Atlanta rapper that leaving your co-defendants in the lurch isn’t an honorable move. Gunna is one of several YSL associates who have secured their release from jail by pleading guilty in the case, which experts say makes Young Thug’s fight for freedom an even bigger uphill battle.
GEORGIA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Todd, Julie Chrisley’s Prisons: Details on Their Facilities’ Housing, Work Schedules, Meals and More

Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun serving their respective prison sentences following their bank and tax fraud convictions. “They have both reported to their respective prisons as directed,” the couple’s representative, Alexa Garcia, told In Touch in a January 17, 2023, statement. Keep reading for details on where they are serving their time and how they'll spend their days...
PENSACOLA, FL
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy