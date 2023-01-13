Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
What’s Next for the Former Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau Building?
Ever since the Cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers ended their collaboration with the Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau people have been wondering what will happen to the organization’s old building. We asked Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels if he knows what Illinois developer GMX Real Estate Group Acquisitions...
seehafernews.com
Elks Club Lodge #687 Gives Donations to Two Local Organizations
The Elks Club Lodge in Manitowoc has given two local organizations $875 donations. The donations from Lodge #687 were given to the Salvation Army of Manitowoc County and to The Haven men’s homeless shelter. LT. Jenny Moffit of the Salvation Army and Michael Etheridge of The Haven were on...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
seehafernews.com
Department of Health Services to End Extra Foodshare Benefits, Grow It Forward Ready to Help
This past week, the Department of Health Services announced that they will be ending the extra benefits for those enrolled in FoodShare. The most affected by this change will be older adults at the minimum benefit level, which will potentially see their monthly benefits fall from $281 down to only $23.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
seehafernews.com
Fundraiser Scheduled to Support Sheboygan’s Above and Beyond Children’s Museum
Christmas Day was not a merry one for the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan. As we previously reported, several pipes burst, flooding the entire structure and causing an estimated $150,000 in damage. The Sheboygan community is stepping up to help the museum, as 3 Sheeps Brewing has...
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin to Highlight Alpacas This Weekend
When people think of farm animals, the first one that comes to mind is likely cows or pigs. But, there are a large number of different animals being farmed in Wisconsin, including alpacas and llamas. These long-necked animals will be featured this weekend at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center during...
seehafernews.com
Roncalli High School Hosting Preview Night Tonight
Roncalli Catholic Schools is inviting families of students in grades 5 through 8 to attend their High School Preview Night this evening. Shannon Pritzl, Roncalli’s Director of Admissions says this free event is “an opportunity for students and their families to get a jumpstart on the high school experience.”
seehafernews.com
Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders
$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
seehafernews.com
Redline Plastics Named Processor of the Year Finalist by Plastics News
Shortly after being nominated for a Manufacturer of the Year award by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Redline Plastics has been nominated for another award. Plastics News has named the Manitowoc-based plastics manufacturer a finalist for their Processor of the Year for 2022. This award is the top award a company...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Building Permits Down, Project Cost Up from 2021
According to the City of Manitowoc’s Building Inspection report, fewer structures were constructed last year than in 2021, but the cost of those projects was up. The report shows that 2,979 permits were started, which is down from 2021’s figure of 3,489. That equates to a 14.6% decline.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
seehafernews.com
Red Arrow Park Vandalized in Oshkosh
Vandals left their mark on Red Arrow Park in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that they found extensive amounts of graffiti in the skate park, Pollock Pool, and other places throughout the park located at 850 North Westfield Street. Officers are working to identify the culprits they say were...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leadership Begins Discussion Regarding Golf Cart Regulations in the City
Last year, the big topic of discussion in Two Rivers was a proposal to allow ATV and UTV usage on city streets. Now, the City Council is discussing the golf cart regulations. City Manager Greg Buckley tells us that the Council recently realized that the local regulations do not match state law in regard to where golf carts can and cannot be used.
seehafernews.com
George F. Linzmeier
George F. Linzmeier, 92, Manitowoc passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. George was born on November 23, 1930 in Luxemburg to the late Charles and Margaret (Simonar) Linzmeier. On August 2, 1951 he married the former Rita Nies at St. John’s Catholic Church in Morrison, WI. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2016. He and Rita were dairy farmers until George’s retirement in 1988. George was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served as an altar server. George also served on the Board of Directors for the Whitelaw Co-op for several years, was a past President and member of the Whitelaw Senior Center, as well as being a former member of the Farm Bureau. George enjoyed golf, dart ball, bus trips and card clubs.
seehafernews.com
Waukesha Police Chief Fined For Gun In Bag At Airport
Waukesha’s police chief is looking at a fine for bringing his gun to Milwaukee’s airport. The sheriff in Milwaukee says TSA stopped Chief Dan Thompson Tuesday morning when they found his loaded pistol in his bag. Thompson says he forgot the pistol was there. He was fined just...
seehafernews.com
Numerous Local and Area High School Sports Teams in Action Today
There are a lot of local and area high school sporting events today. Action around the area tonight in boys high school basketball includes Manitowoc Lincoln on the road to meet FRCC foe Sheboygan South in a game you can hear on 107.9 FM WOMT and at WOMTRadio.com. Coverage is...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Council to Discuss Ongoing Projects and Developer Grant
There is only one meeting on the docket for today in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will be in the Council Chambers at 6:00 this evening where they will start by getting input from the public. Then, City Manager Greg Buckley will give updates on several ongoing...
