Wisconsin State

seehafernews.com

Elks Club Lodge #687 Gives Donations to Two Local Organizations

The Elks Club Lodge in Manitowoc has given two local organizations $875 donations. The donations from Lodge #687 were given to the Salvation Army of Manitowoc County and to The Haven men’s homeless shelter. LT. Jenny Moffit of the Salvation Army and Michael Etheridge of The Haven were on...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price

For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin to Highlight Alpacas This Weekend

When people think of farm animals, the first one that comes to mind is likely cows or pigs. But, there are a large number of different animals being farmed in Wisconsin, including alpacas and llamas. These long-necked animals will be featured this weekend at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center during...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Roncalli High School Hosting Preview Night Tonight

Roncalli Catholic Schools is inviting families of students in grades 5 through 8 to attend their High School Preview Night this evening. Shannon Pritzl, Roncalli’s Director of Admissions says this free event is “an opportunity for students and their families to get a jumpstart on the high school experience.”
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders

$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Redline Plastics Named Processor of the Year Finalist by Plastics News

Shortly after being nominated for a Manufacturer of the Year award by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Redline Plastics has been nominated for another award. Plastics News has named the Manitowoc-based plastics manufacturer a finalist for their Processor of the Year for 2022. This award is the top award a company...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'

MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Building Permits Down, Project Cost Up from 2021

According to the City of Manitowoc’s Building Inspection report, fewer structures were constructed last year than in 2021, but the cost of those projects was up. The report shows that 2,979 permits were started, which is down from 2021’s figure of 3,489. That equates to a 14.6% decline.
MANITOWOC, WI
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Red Arrow Park Vandalized in Oshkosh

Vandals left their mark on Red Arrow Park in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that they found extensive amounts of graffiti in the skate park, Pollock Pool, and other places throughout the park located at 850 North Westfield Street. Officers are working to identify the culprits they say were...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Leadership Begins Discussion Regarding Golf Cart Regulations in the City

Last year, the big topic of discussion in Two Rivers was a proposal to allow ATV and UTV usage on city streets. Now, the City Council is discussing the golf cart regulations. City Manager Greg Buckley tells us that the Council recently realized that the local regulations do not match state law in regard to where golf carts can and cannot be used.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

George F. Linzmeier

George F. Linzmeier, 92, Manitowoc passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. George was born on November 23, 1930 in Luxemburg to the late Charles and Margaret (Simonar) Linzmeier. On August 2, 1951 he married the former Rita Nies at St. John’s Catholic Church in Morrison, WI. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2016. He and Rita were dairy farmers until George’s retirement in 1988. George was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served as an altar server. George also served on the Board of Directors for the Whitelaw Co-op for several years, was a past President and member of the Whitelaw Senior Center, as well as being a former member of the Farm Bureau. George enjoyed golf, dart ball, bus trips and card clubs.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Waukesha Police Chief Fined For Gun In Bag At Airport

Waukesha’s police chief is looking at a fine for bringing his gun to Milwaukee’s airport. The sheriff in Milwaukee says TSA stopped Chief Dan Thompson Tuesday morning when they found his loaded pistol in his bag. Thompson says he forgot the pistol was there. He was fined just...
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Numerous Local and Area High School Sports Teams in Action Today

There are a lot of local and area high school sporting events today. Action around the area tonight in boys high school basketball includes Manitowoc Lincoln on the road to meet FRCC foe Sheboygan South in a game you can hear on 107.9 FM WOMT and at WOMTRadio.com. Coverage is...
MANITOWOC, WI

