George F. Linzmeier, 92, Manitowoc passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. George was born on November 23, 1930 in Luxemburg to the late Charles and Margaret (Simonar) Linzmeier. On August 2, 1951 he married the former Rita Nies at St. John’s Catholic Church in Morrison, WI. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2016. He and Rita were dairy farmers until George’s retirement in 1988. George was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served as an altar server. George also served on the Board of Directors for the Whitelaw Co-op for several years, was a past President and member of the Whitelaw Senior Center, as well as being a former member of the Farm Bureau. George enjoyed golf, dart ball, bus trips and card clubs.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO